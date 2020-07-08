All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:23 PM

27 Crosspointe

27 Crosspointe · No Longer Available
Location

27 Crosspointe, Irvine, CA 92618
Woodbury East

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This absolutely magnificent townhouse (Original Model Home) with nicely upgraded fitments is located in the neighborhood of Woodbury East featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 full Baths with one suite downstairs and a loft upstairs which is rarely found. Stainless steel appliances (Kitchenaid), washer/dryer, and furnitures (if needed). RIGHT IN FRONT of the park, club house, basketball/tennis court, swimming pool, gym, and all amenities. Surrounded by breathtaking landscaping maintained by the HOA, the house is an end unit with abundant natural lights and space. Very convenient location, Walking distance to Woodbury Town center where all the grocery stores, restaurants, banks, pharmacies, homedepot, etc are located. Close to Great Park, Easy Access to Highway: 5-Minute Drive from I-5; 2-Minute Drive from CA-133; 8-Minute Drive from I-405.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Crosspointe have any available units?
27 Crosspointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 27 Crosspointe have?
Some of 27 Crosspointe's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Crosspointe currently offering any rent specials?
27 Crosspointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Crosspointe pet-friendly?
No, 27 Crosspointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 27 Crosspointe offer parking?
Yes, 27 Crosspointe offers parking.
Does 27 Crosspointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 Crosspointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Crosspointe have a pool?
Yes, 27 Crosspointe has a pool.
Does 27 Crosspointe have accessible units?
No, 27 Crosspointe does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Crosspointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Crosspointe has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Crosspointe have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Crosspointe does not have units with air conditioning.

