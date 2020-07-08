27 Crosspointe

Amenities

This absolutely magnificent townhouse (Original Model Home) with nicely upgraded fitments is located in the neighborhood of Woodbury East featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 full Baths with one suite downstairs and a loft upstairs which is rarely found. Stainless steel appliances (Kitchenaid), washer/dryer, and furnitures (if needed). RIGHT IN FRONT of the park, club house, basketball/tennis court, swimming pool, gym, and all amenities. Surrounded by breathtaking landscaping maintained by the HOA, the house is an end unit with abundant natural lights and space. Very convenient location, Walking distance to Woodbury Town center where all the grocery stores, restaurants, banks, pharmacies, homedepot, etc are located. Close to Great Park, Easy Access to Highway: 5-Minute Drive from I-5; 2-Minute Drive from CA-133; 8-Minute Drive from I-405.