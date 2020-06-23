All apartments in Irvine
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:58 AM

27 COMISO

27 Comiso · No Longer Available
Location

27 Comiso, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2068 Sq Ft, 2 story single family home in Irvine's beautiful Westpark community. Minimum 1 year lease. The house has plenty of natural sunlight and features a living room w/ high cathedral ceilings, gourmet kitchen w/ granite countertops, family room w/ fireplace, formal dining room, and breakfast nook. The large backyard w/ patio cover is perfect for entertaining. The upstairs features the master suite w/ walk in closet, master bath w/ tub, shower, and double vanity, as well as 3 additional bedrooms. Other features include a 2 car garage w/ built in storage cabinets and shelves, full size driveway and courtyard front entry. Washer and dryer included. Award winning Irvine Unified School District. Access to community pools, parks, and tennis courts. Close by to Westpark Elementary and Westpark Plaza shopping center. No pets. No roommates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 COMISO have any available units?
27 COMISO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 27 COMISO have?
Some of 27 COMISO's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 COMISO currently offering any rent specials?
27 COMISO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 COMISO pet-friendly?
No, 27 COMISO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 27 COMISO offer parking?
Yes, 27 COMISO offers parking.
Does 27 COMISO have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 COMISO offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 COMISO have a pool?
Yes, 27 COMISO has a pool.
Does 27 COMISO have accessible units?
No, 27 COMISO does not have accessible units.
Does 27 COMISO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 COMISO has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 COMISO have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 COMISO does not have units with air conditioning.
