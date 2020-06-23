Amenities

4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2068 Sq Ft, 2 story single family home in Irvine's beautiful Westpark community. Minimum 1 year lease. The house has plenty of natural sunlight and features a living room w/ high cathedral ceilings, gourmet kitchen w/ granite countertops, family room w/ fireplace, formal dining room, and breakfast nook. The large backyard w/ patio cover is perfect for entertaining. The upstairs features the master suite w/ walk in closet, master bath w/ tub, shower, and double vanity, as well as 3 additional bedrooms. Other features include a 2 car garage w/ built in storage cabinets and shelves, full size driveway and courtyard front entry. Washer and dryer included. Award winning Irvine Unified School District. Access to community pools, parks, and tennis courts. Close by to Westpark Elementary and Westpark Plaza shopping center. No pets. No roommates.