Last updated November 28 2019 at 3:33 AM

27 Bolinas

27 Bolinas · No Longer Available
Location

27 Bolinas, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
It is a beautiful 2-story condo with no one above or below. It has upgraded laminated floor throughout; located in the highly sought area of Irvine NorthPark Square, across the street from the awarded Beckman High. This property has a large side yard with plenty of space to grow flowers and plants. Along with an open grass area, this house providing you with a quiet, spacious, and light-filled space. There is brand new paint throughout. It offers three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, attached two-car garage, and a loft upstairs that can use as an office or studying area. A cozy fireplace sets up in the living room. The fantastic open floor plan in the kitchen has a very generous serving and eating counter. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry, gas range, dishwasher, Corian kitchen countertops, and microwave. Convenient indoor laundry room locates next to the kitchen. The fantastic formal dining room on the left of the entrance. Feathers upgrades including the plantation shutters, recessed lights throughout. Master suite offers large open master bath with walk-in closet, mirrored wardrobes, separate toilet, and dual sinks. Conveniently located near I-5 freeway and CA-261 toll roads, and even closer to the Tustin Marketplace, where it is a paradise for shopping and enjoy all kinds of entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Bolinas have any available units?
27 Bolinas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 27 Bolinas have?
Some of 27 Bolinas's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Bolinas currently offering any rent specials?
27 Bolinas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Bolinas pet-friendly?
No, 27 Bolinas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 27 Bolinas offer parking?
Yes, 27 Bolinas offers parking.
Does 27 Bolinas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Bolinas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Bolinas have a pool?
No, 27 Bolinas does not have a pool.
Does 27 Bolinas have accessible units?
No, 27 Bolinas does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Bolinas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Bolinas has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Bolinas have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Bolinas does not have units with air conditioning.

