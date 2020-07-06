27 Bolinas

Amenities

It is a beautiful 2-story condo with no one above or below. It has upgraded laminated floor throughout; located in the highly sought area of Irvine NorthPark Square, across the street from the awarded Beckman High. This property has a large side yard with plenty of space to grow flowers and plants. Along with an open grass area, this house providing you with a quiet, spacious, and light-filled space. There is brand new paint throughout. It offers three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, attached two-car garage, and a loft upstairs that can use as an office or studying area. A cozy fireplace sets up in the living room. The fantastic open floor plan in the kitchen has a very generous serving and eating counter. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry, gas range, dishwasher, Corian kitchen countertops, and microwave. Convenient indoor laundry room locates next to the kitchen. The fantastic formal dining room on the left of the entrance. Feathers upgrades including the plantation shutters, recessed lights throughout. Master suite offers large open master bath with walk-in closet, mirrored wardrobes, separate toilet, and dual sinks. Conveniently located near I-5 freeway and CA-261 toll roads, and even closer to the Tustin Marketplace, where it is a paradise for shopping and enjoy all kinds of entertainment.