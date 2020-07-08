27 BARCELONA

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking pool garage media room tennis court

FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH. STUDENTS AND GROUPS ARE WELCOME TO APPLY. WESTPARK, Irvine. 4 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths. 3 Car Garage with long drive way. Corner lot location. Bright with high ceilings. Single Family Detached. Very close distance to 'Culverdale' Elementary School, association parks, swimming pools, tennis court, shopping centers and movie theater. Close to I-405, I-5, UCI, John Wayne Airport, Irvine Spectrum and South Coast Plaza. Marble entry and wood flooring on the first floor including the first floor bedroom and one of the upstairs' bedrooms. High ceiling and very bright house. Kitchen and first floor bathroom granite counter tops. Fireplace in the family room. Irvine Unified School District.