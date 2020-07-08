All apartments in Irvine
27 BARCELONA
27 BARCELONA

27 Barcelona · No Longer Available
Location

27 Barcelona, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH. STUDENTS AND GROUPS ARE WELCOME TO APPLY. WESTPARK, Irvine. 4 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths. 3 Car Garage with long drive way. Corner lot location. Bright with high ceilings. Single Family Detached. Very close distance to 'Culverdale' Elementary School, association parks, swimming pools, tennis court, shopping centers and movie theater. Close to I-405, I-5, UCI, John Wayne Airport, Irvine Spectrum and South Coast Plaza. Marble entry and wood flooring on the first floor including the first floor bedroom and one of the upstairs' bedrooms. High ceiling and very bright house. Kitchen and first floor bathroom granite counter tops. Fireplace in the family room. Irvine Unified School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 BARCELONA have any available units?
27 BARCELONA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 27 BARCELONA have?
Some of 27 BARCELONA's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 BARCELONA currently offering any rent specials?
27 BARCELONA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 BARCELONA pet-friendly?
No, 27 BARCELONA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 27 BARCELONA offer parking?
Yes, 27 BARCELONA offers parking.
Does 27 BARCELONA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 BARCELONA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 BARCELONA have a pool?
Yes, 27 BARCELONA has a pool.
Does 27 BARCELONA have accessible units?
No, 27 BARCELONA does not have accessible units.
Does 27 BARCELONA have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 BARCELONA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 BARCELONA have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 BARCELONA does not have units with air conditioning.

