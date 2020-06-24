262 Oceano

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Terra Plan 1, a modern touch of luxury located in the prestigious gated community of the Reserve at Orchard Hills. Amazing open floor plan concept top by an exceptional location of breathtaking city views. Enjoy a large Great room with expansive panoramic doors that leads into a spectacular yard. Spacious living quarters enhanced by rich wood flooring and upgraded carpet throughout. Chef’s kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, commercial style 48” cooktop, sizeable island, and walk in pantry. Master bathroom has freestanding tub, separate dual sink vanities, and large walk in closet. Relax at Crestview Park which features a junior size Olympic pool, spa, and fabulous view terrace. Close by to Irvine Distinguished schools, trails, and town centers.