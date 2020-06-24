All apartments in Irvine
262 Oceano
Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:05 PM

262 Oceano

262 Oceano · No Longer Available
Location

262 Oceano, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Terra Plan 1, a modern touch of luxury located in the prestigious gated community of the Reserve at Orchard Hills. Amazing open floor plan concept top by an exceptional location of breathtaking city views. Enjoy a large Great room with expansive panoramic doors that leads into a spectacular yard. Spacious living quarters enhanced by rich wood flooring and upgraded carpet throughout. Chef’s kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, commercial style 48” cooktop, sizeable island, and walk in pantry. Master bathroom has freestanding tub, separate dual sink vanities, and large walk in closet. Relax at Crestview Park which features a junior size Olympic pool, spa, and fabulous view terrace. Close by to Irvine Distinguished schools, trails, and town centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 262 Oceano have any available units?
262 Oceano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 262 Oceano have?
Some of 262 Oceano's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 262 Oceano currently offering any rent specials?
262 Oceano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 262 Oceano pet-friendly?
No, 262 Oceano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 262 Oceano offer parking?
No, 262 Oceano does not offer parking.
Does 262 Oceano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 262 Oceano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 262 Oceano have a pool?
Yes, 262 Oceano has a pool.
Does 262 Oceano have accessible units?
No, 262 Oceano does not have accessible units.
Does 262 Oceano have units with dishwashers?
No, 262 Oceano does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 262 Oceano have units with air conditioning?
No, 262 Oceano does not have units with air conditioning.
