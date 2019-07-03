26 Tanglewood Drive

Amenities

Enjoy a light, bright, and lovely single family home centrally located in Woodbridge Village in Irvine, close to award winning schools — Stone Creek School (a California Distinguished School) is just a short walk away when you live here. This window-filled home allows gorgeous natural light to stream in, making for pleasant mornings as you enjoy your living room appointed with 9 ft ceilings, fireplace, crown molding and newer wooden floors. Living room opens to dining area, next to a cozy kitchen with nook, GRANITE counter top, tile floors, new oven range and dishwasher. New double pane windows and sliding doors have also been recently updated in this home. Relax in a large master bedroom with VAULTED ceilings and walk-in closet. Take advantage of a large, wrap-around patio — perfect for entertaining! Home owners association offers amazing amenities: lakes, parks, walking and biking paths, tennis courts, pool, community workshops, and more.