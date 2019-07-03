All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 26 2019 at 6:16 AM

26 Tanglewood Drive

26 Tanglewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

26 Tanglewood Drive, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Enjoy a light, bright, and lovely single family home centrally located in Woodbridge Village in Irvine, close to award winning schools — Stone Creek School (a California Distinguished School) is just a short walk away when you live here. This window-filled home allows gorgeous natural light to stream in, making for pleasant mornings as you enjoy your living room appointed with 9 ft ceilings, fireplace, crown molding and newer wooden floors. Living room opens to dining area, next to a cozy kitchen with nook, GRANITE counter top, tile floors, new oven range and dishwasher. New double pane windows and sliding doors have also been recently updated in this home. Relax in a large master bedroom with VAULTED ceilings and walk-in closet. Take advantage of a large, wrap-around patio — perfect for entertaining! Home owners association offers amazing amenities: lakes, parks, walking and biking paths, tennis courts, pool, community workshops, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Tanglewood Drive have any available units?
26 Tanglewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 26 Tanglewood Drive have?
Some of 26 Tanglewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Tanglewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26 Tanglewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Tanglewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26 Tanglewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 26 Tanglewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26 Tanglewood Drive offers parking.
Does 26 Tanglewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Tanglewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Tanglewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 26 Tanglewood Drive has a pool.
Does 26 Tanglewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 26 Tanglewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Tanglewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Tanglewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Tanglewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Tanglewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
