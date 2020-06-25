26 Garden Gate Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets guest suite

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking guest suite

Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths home in Northwood Pointe Irvine that's conveniently located near award winning Canyon View elementary school and Northwood High school.



*** Renovated kitchen with new stainless steel appliance, family room opens up to nicely landscaped backyard.***



Downstairs has a tech center, living room and formal dining room. All bedrooms upstair, Master suite has dual sink, shower, bath tub and walk-in closet. Another guest suite with its own bathroom. Two more bedrooms share one hall bathroom with tub. Individual laundry room upstairs.