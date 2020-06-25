All apartments in Irvine
26 Garden Gate Lane
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:05 AM

26 Garden Gate Lane

26 Garden Gate Ln · No Longer Available
Location

26 Garden Gate Ln, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
guest suite
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
guest suite
Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths home in Northwood Pointe Irvine that's conveniently located near award winning Canyon View elementary school and Northwood High school.

*** Renovated kitchen with new stainless steel appliance, family room opens up to nicely landscaped backyard.***

Downstairs has a tech center, living room and formal dining room. All bedrooms upstair, Master suite has dual sink, shower, bath tub and walk-in closet. Another guest suite with its own bathroom. Two more bedrooms share one hall bathroom with tub. Individual laundry room upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Garden Gate Lane have any available units?
26 Garden Gate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 26 Garden Gate Lane have?
Some of 26 Garden Gate Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Garden Gate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
26 Garden Gate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Garden Gate Lane pet-friendly?
No, 26 Garden Gate Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 26 Garden Gate Lane offer parking?
Yes, 26 Garden Gate Lane offers parking.
Does 26 Garden Gate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Garden Gate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Garden Gate Lane have a pool?
No, 26 Garden Gate Lane does not have a pool.
Does 26 Garden Gate Lane have accessible units?
No, 26 Garden Gate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Garden Gate Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Garden Gate Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Garden Gate Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Garden Gate Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
