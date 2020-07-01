All apartments in Irvine
26 Augusta

26 Augusta · No Longer Available
Location

26 Augusta, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
**Don't miss out on this great opportunity to lease spacious, turnkey, detached home in Irvine, California** Wrap around backyard with fruit trees. New sod. Private gated entry. This house is stunning. Total remodel. Everything is new here. New kitchen cabinets, high end appliances, granite countertops, all new fixtures and sink, recessed lighting. All new double pane windows. All new window blinds. New mirrored closet doors. Large living room with fireplace, wood floors and high ceilings. New carpeting. Large family kitchen with eating area plus designated dining room. Custom ceramic floors in kitchen, dining area and entry. Large 2 car direct access garage with lots of storage. Laundry room. All bedrooms are very large. Master suite with huge walk-in closet, double vanity and large tub. Community pool and spa with barbecues and entertainment area, playground and much more. Close to highking and biking trails and everything Irvine city has to offer. Call/text me with any questions or to schedule private showing 949-632-2800

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Augusta have any available units?
26 Augusta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 26 Augusta have?
Some of 26 Augusta's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Augusta currently offering any rent specials?
26 Augusta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Augusta pet-friendly?
No, 26 Augusta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 26 Augusta offer parking?
Yes, 26 Augusta offers parking.
Does 26 Augusta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Augusta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Augusta have a pool?
Yes, 26 Augusta has a pool.
Does 26 Augusta have accessible units?
No, 26 Augusta does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Augusta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Augusta has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Augusta have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Augusta does not have units with air conditioning.

