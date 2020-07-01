26 Augusta

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

**Don't miss out on this great opportunity to lease spacious, turnkey, detached home in Irvine, California** Wrap around backyard with fruit trees. New sod. Private gated entry. This house is stunning. Total remodel. Everything is new here. New kitchen cabinets, high end appliances, granite countertops, all new fixtures and sink, recessed lighting. All new double pane windows. All new window blinds. New mirrored closet doors. Large living room with fireplace, wood floors and high ceilings. New carpeting. Large family kitchen with eating area plus designated dining room. Custom ceramic floors in kitchen, dining area and entry. Large 2 car direct access garage with lots of storage. Laundry room. All bedrooms are very large. Master suite with huge walk-in closet, double vanity and large tub. Community pool and spa with barbecues and entertainment area, playground and much more. Close to highking and biking trails and everything Irvine city has to offer. Call/text me with any questions or to schedule private showing 949-632-2800