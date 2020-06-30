26 Alderbrook

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Interior Corner Location behind the Community Park, Single Family Home in 1 Story. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with 2 Car Attached Garage.

Newer Custom Painted and Flooring. Welcome Living Room with sitting fireplace area. Separate dining area, Specious open kitchen with

new facet. Family area leading to backyard. Recess lights are in Kitchen and 3 Bedrooms. Stone creek Elementary near by.

Woodbridge has great community facilities through out South/North Lake area. It provides 10 individual Pool, 4 Tennis Court and 2 Lakes.

No Pet/Smokers Please.