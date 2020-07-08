All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 13 2020 at 3:01 AM

25 Teak Bridge

25 Teak Bridge · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

25 Teak Bridge, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
This ABSOLUTELY STUNNING, Southwest facing beauty will take your breath away! Located in the prestigious Northwood II gated community, this quiet, interior cul-de-sac location makes a striking impression. This bright 4 beds, 3 full baths exquisite home had no expense spared to its interior with distinctive details at every turn. A dramatic foyer welcomes you and leads you to the Gourmet Kitchen with gorgeous granite counters, huge center island, & Professional Viking Stainless Steel appliances. Upgrades include beautiful hardwood floors, plush carpet, recessed lighting, private studio with separate entry, GREAT room with a cozy fireplace, large dining area off of kitchen, custom draperies & shutters, two-toned paint, & much more! The master suite features a luxurious retreat with spacious walk-in closet with custom built-ins, master bath with a soaking tub & separate shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms enrich this home’s value with a desirable main floor bedroom with full bath. Community amenities include a private community park with Jr. Olympic Pool, & Clubhouse. Close to shopping, Great Park, Jeffrey Open Space Trail, restaurants and I-5 Freeway. Located in highly acclaimed Irvine School District. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Teak Bridge have any available units?
25 Teak Bridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 25 Teak Bridge have?
Some of 25 Teak Bridge's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Teak Bridge currently offering any rent specials?
25 Teak Bridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Teak Bridge pet-friendly?
No, 25 Teak Bridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 25 Teak Bridge offer parking?
No, 25 Teak Bridge does not offer parking.
Does 25 Teak Bridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Teak Bridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Teak Bridge have a pool?
Yes, 25 Teak Bridge has a pool.
Does 25 Teak Bridge have accessible units?
No, 25 Teak Bridge does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Teak Bridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Teak Bridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Teak Bridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Teak Bridge does not have units with air conditioning.

