25 Teak Bridge

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

This ABSOLUTELY STUNNING, Southwest facing beauty will take your breath away! Located in the prestigious Northwood II gated community, this quiet, interior cul-de-sac location makes a striking impression. This bright 4 beds, 3 full baths exquisite home had no expense spared to its interior with distinctive details at every turn. A dramatic foyer welcomes you and leads you to the Gourmet Kitchen with gorgeous granite counters, huge center island, & Professional Viking Stainless Steel appliances. Upgrades include beautiful hardwood floors, plush carpet, recessed lighting, private studio with separate entry, GREAT room with a cozy fireplace, large dining area off of kitchen, custom draperies & shutters, two-toned paint, & much more! The master suite features a luxurious retreat with spacious walk-in closet with custom built-ins, master bath with a soaking tub & separate shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms enrich this home’s value with a desirable main floor bedroom with full bath. Community amenities include a private community park with Jr. Olympic Pool, & Clubhouse. Close to shopping, Great Park, Jeffrey Open Space Trail, restaurants and I-5 Freeway. Located in highly acclaimed Irvine School District. A MUST SEE!