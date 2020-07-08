25 Teak Bridge

Amenities
This ABSOLUTELY STUNNING, Southwest facing beauty will take your breath away! Located in the prestigious Northwood II gated community, this quiet, interior cul-de-sac location makes a striking impression. This bright 4 beds, 3 full baths exquisite home had no expense spared to its interior with distinctive details at every turn. A dramatic foyer welcomes you and leads you to the Gourmet Kitchen with gorgeous granite counters, huge center island, & Professional Viking Stainless Steel appliances. Upgrades include beautiful hardwood floors, plush carpet, recessed lighting, private studio with separate entry, GREAT room with a cozy fireplace, large dining area off of kitchen, custom draperies & shutters, two-toned paint, & much more! The master suite features a luxurious retreat with spacious walk-in closet with custom built-ins, master bath with a soaking tub & separate shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms enrich this home’s value with a desirable main floor bedroom with full bath. Community amenities include a private community park with Jr. Olympic Pool, & Clubhouse. Close to shopping, Great Park, Jeffrey Open Space Trail, restaurants and I-5 Freeway. Located in highly acclaimed Irvine School District. A MUST SEE!