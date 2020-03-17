25 Sunfish.

Amenities

AMAZING opportunity to live in this exceptional single level home in excellent condition with an ideal location in the heart of Woodbridge. Vaulted ceilings with fireplace in living room. Newer stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included) in a kitchen with lots of cabinet & counter space. En Suite master bedroom is part of a well laid out floor plan. Front patio, rear patio, and atrium provide sunlight & outdoor living options. All closets have custom built-ins for maximum storage. Garage has custom floor to ceiling cabinets. Woodbridge community offers award winning schools and resort-style living with 42 parks, pools, swim clubs, beach clubs, tennis clubs, fishing & boating on two man made lakes, and multiple cycling & walking paths. Woodbridge is located near the top shopping areas, restaurants, and theaters in Orange County. No Pets allowed and Good Credit required - no exceptions.