Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:09 AM

25 Sunfish



25 Sunfish, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
AMAZING opportunity to live in this exceptional single level home in excellent condition with an ideal location in the heart of Woodbridge. Vaulted ceilings with fireplace in living room. Newer stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included) in a kitchen with lots of cabinet & counter space. En Suite master bedroom is part of a well laid out floor plan. Front patio, rear patio, and atrium provide sunlight & outdoor living options. All closets have custom built-ins for maximum storage. Garage has custom floor to ceiling cabinets. Woodbridge community offers award winning schools and resort-style living with 42 parks, pools, swim clubs, beach clubs, tennis clubs, fishing & boating on two man made lakes, and multiple cycling & walking paths. Woodbridge is located near the top shopping areas, restaurants, and theaters in Orange County. No Pets allowed and Good Credit required - no exceptions.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 25 Sunfish have any available units?
25 Sunfish doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 25 Sunfish have?
Some of 25 Sunfish's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Sunfish currently offering any rent specials?
25 Sunfish is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Sunfish pet-friendly?
No, 25 Sunfish is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 25 Sunfish offer parking?
Yes, 25 Sunfish offers parking.
Does 25 Sunfish have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Sunfish does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Sunfish have a pool?
Yes, 25 Sunfish has a pool.
Does 25 Sunfish have accessible units?
No, 25 Sunfish does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Sunfish have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Sunfish has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Sunfish have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Sunfish does not have units with air conditioning.

