Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:57 AM

25 Prairie

25 Prairie · No Longer Available
Location

25 Prairie, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Adjacent Hillsides and Mountains is one of the newer villages of Irvine, Portola Springs. Known for its beautifully planned communities and inclusive amenities, it’s one of the most versatile areas in Orange County for any lifestyle. This property showcases a wide floor-plan with a formal sitting room upon entry and access to an atrium. Your eyes can’t help but be drawn to the rows of stately archways and inset lighting, as well as the stark white palette that awaits personalizing. High-end wood floors shine and reflect the brightness of the Great Room, Chef’s Kitchen with Butler Pantry, and custom cabinetry and pristine built-ins. A Master crafted stonework back-splash and an over-sized center island make the kitchen socially accessible. Two bedrooms on the lower level allow for multi-generational living, or the added touch of a music room or library. Above stairs you’ll find yet another family room and an expansive Master Suite with private sitting area. Dual walk in closets, dual vanities, a soaking tub, and a custom shower with two heads offer a luxurious way to retreat. Two additional Junior Suites each have their own bathroom. A backyard with multiple striking textures in hardscape lays the groundwork for lazy summer days BBQing and soaking up the sun, as does access to Resort style amenities including pools, parks, tennis/sport courts, and a Club House.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Prairie have any available units?
25 Prairie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 25 Prairie have?
Some of 25 Prairie's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Prairie currently offering any rent specials?
25 Prairie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Prairie pet-friendly?
No, 25 Prairie is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 25 Prairie offer parking?
Yes, 25 Prairie offers parking.
Does 25 Prairie have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Prairie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Prairie have a pool?
Yes, 25 Prairie has a pool.
Does 25 Prairie have accessible units?
No, 25 Prairie does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Prairie have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Prairie has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Prairie have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Prairie does not have units with air conditioning.
