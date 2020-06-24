25 Prairie

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Adjacent Hillsides and Mountains is one of the newer villages of Irvine, Portola Springs. Known for its beautifully planned communities and inclusive amenities, it’s one of the most versatile areas in Orange County for any lifestyle. This property showcases a wide floor-plan with a formal sitting room upon entry and access to an atrium. Your eyes can’t help but be drawn to the rows of stately archways and inset lighting, as well as the stark white palette that awaits personalizing. High-end wood floors shine and reflect the brightness of the Great Room, Chef’s Kitchen with Butler Pantry, and custom cabinetry and pristine built-ins. A Master crafted stonework back-splash and an over-sized center island make the kitchen socially accessible. Two bedrooms on the lower level allow for multi-generational living, or the added touch of a music room or library. Above stairs you’ll find yet another family room and an expansive Master Suite with private sitting area. Dual walk in closets, dual vanities, a soaking tub, and a custom shower with two heads offer a luxurious way to retreat. Two additional Junior Suites each have their own bathroom. A backyard with multiple striking textures in hardscape lays the groundwork for lazy summer days BBQing and soaking up the sun, as does access to Resort style amenities including pools, parks, tennis/sport courts, and a Club House.