Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
25 Del Ventura
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:23 PM

25 Del Ventura

25 Del Ventura · No Longer Available
Location

25 Del Ventura, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Single detached house in West Park II. Premium corner lot with only one neighbor. Open kitchen with dining room. Large master bedroom with custom walk-in closet and pool view. 3rd bedroom does not have the closet but previous tenants used as the 3rd bedroom with their own cabinet. Upgraded hardwood floor throughout downstairs. Vaulted ceiling at living room. Custom paint. Spacious private back and side yard. Steps away from community pool. Close walk to the award winning Plaza Vista Elem. School. Enjoy association pool, spa, tennis, park and more. Centrally located between 405 and 5 freeway. Near shopping center, restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Del Ventura have any available units?
25 Del Ventura doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 25 Del Ventura have?
Some of 25 Del Ventura's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Del Ventura currently offering any rent specials?
25 Del Ventura is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Del Ventura pet-friendly?
No, 25 Del Ventura is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 25 Del Ventura offer parking?
No, 25 Del Ventura does not offer parking.
Does 25 Del Ventura have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Del Ventura does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Del Ventura have a pool?
Yes, 25 Del Ventura has a pool.
Does 25 Del Ventura have accessible units?
No, 25 Del Ventura does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Del Ventura have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Del Ventura does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Del Ventura have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Del Ventura does not have units with air conditioning.
