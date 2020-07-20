25 Del Ventura

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

Single detached house in West Park II. Premium corner lot with only one neighbor. Open kitchen with dining room. Large master bedroom with custom walk-in closet and pool view. 3rd bedroom does not have the closet but previous tenants used as the 3rd bedroom with their own cabinet. Upgraded hardwood floor throughout downstairs. Vaulted ceiling at living room. Custom paint. Spacious private back and side yard. Steps away from community pool. Close walk to the award winning Plaza Vista Elem. School. Enjoy association pool, spa, tennis, park and more. Centrally located between 405 and 5 freeway. Near shopping center, restaurants.