Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:42 AM

248 Coral Rose

248 Coral Rose · No Longer Available
Location

248 Coral Rose, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Spacious & Beautiful! This prestigious Turtle Ridge condo offers 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths, inside laundry, fireplace, recessed lights, stainless steel appliances, plantation shutters, hardwood floors, 2 car direct garage access and more. It's light & bright and is located in a quiet location. The unit is wired for Alarm System (monitoring not included). Relax & Enjoy the community pool, spa and BBQ area. Walk to award winning Vista Verde K-8 school, Las Lomas Community Park, or walk to Mariners Church on Saturdays to enjoy the fabulous Farmers Market. Minutes to UCI, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Fashion Island, and freeways. Fresh new paint throughout. Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator are included. No Smoking Please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 Coral Rose have any available units?
248 Coral Rose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 248 Coral Rose have?
Some of 248 Coral Rose's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 Coral Rose currently offering any rent specials?
248 Coral Rose is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 Coral Rose pet-friendly?
No, 248 Coral Rose is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 248 Coral Rose offer parking?
Yes, 248 Coral Rose offers parking.
Does 248 Coral Rose have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 248 Coral Rose offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 Coral Rose have a pool?
Yes, 248 Coral Rose has a pool.
Does 248 Coral Rose have accessible units?
No, 248 Coral Rose does not have accessible units.
Does 248 Coral Rose have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 248 Coral Rose has units with dishwashers.
Does 248 Coral Rose have units with air conditioning?
No, 248 Coral Rose does not have units with air conditioning.

