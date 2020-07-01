248 Coral Rose

Amenities

Spacious & Beautiful! This prestigious Turtle Ridge condo offers 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths, inside laundry, fireplace, recessed lights, stainless steel appliances, plantation shutters, hardwood floors, 2 car direct garage access and more. It's light & bright and is located in a quiet location. The unit is wired for Alarm System (monitoring not included). Relax & Enjoy the community pool, spa and BBQ area. Walk to award winning Vista Verde K-8 school, Las Lomas Community Park, or walk to Mariners Church on Saturdays to enjoy the fabulous Farmers Market. Minutes to UCI, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Fashion Island, and freeways. Fresh new paint throughout. Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator are included. No Smoking Please!