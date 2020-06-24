All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2460 Scholarship

2460 Scholarship · No Longer Available
Location

2460 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Resort like living in the wonderful city of Irvine. This 1 bedroom apartment has a very open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings. The kitchen is nice and bright with canned lights, black stone counters, brand new stove, and fridge all included. The living room is spacious and tastefully painted with contrasting paint on walls. The bedroom on the main level has a balcony overlooking the greenbelt and conveniently features a double door closet and even more storage space under the staircase. There is a closet you can put your stackable set in for your convenience. Up the spiral staircase you have a massive loft you can utilize any way you can imagine. The entire apartment was just repainted, brand new appliances, and ready for you to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2460 Scholarship have any available units?
2460 Scholarship doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2460 Scholarship have?
Some of 2460 Scholarship's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2460 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
2460 Scholarship is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2460 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 2460 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2460 Scholarship offer parking?
No, 2460 Scholarship does not offer parking.
Does 2460 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2460 Scholarship does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2460 Scholarship have a pool?
No, 2460 Scholarship does not have a pool.
Does 2460 Scholarship have accessible units?
No, 2460 Scholarship does not have accessible units.
Does 2460 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
No, 2460 Scholarship does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2460 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
No, 2460 Scholarship does not have units with air conditioning.
