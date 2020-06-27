2448 Scholarship

Amenities

AVENUE ONE - Sophisticated. Luxurious. Convenient. Mid-rise living at its finest! Top-level unit with 1 bedroom+LOFT/1 bath, featuring peek-a-boo city lights view, abundant natural light and a very private balcony! This is a Residence "B", almost 900 square feet of pure indulgence with stainless appliances, sleek granite chef-inspired kitchen, wood flooring, new neutral carpet in bedrooms - come see it to believe! Resort style amenities include newly updated lobby with super-sized flat screen tv, lounge area, business conference center, gorgeous swimming/bbq/outdoor paradise for relaxing, 2 study rooms, state of the art fitness room, indoor basketball court, on-site management, etc.! Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer included inside unit!