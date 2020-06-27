All apartments in Irvine
2448 Scholarship

2448 Scholarship · No Longer Available
Location

2448 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
bbq/grill
lobby
AVENUE ONE - Sophisticated. Luxurious. Convenient. Mid-rise living at its finest! Top-level unit with 1 bedroom+LOFT/1 bath, featuring peek-a-boo city lights view, abundant natural light and a very private balcony! This is a Residence "B", almost 900 square feet of pure indulgence with stainless appliances, sleek granite chef-inspired kitchen, wood flooring, new neutral carpet in bedrooms - come see it to believe! Resort style amenities include newly updated lobby with super-sized flat screen tv, lounge area, business conference center, gorgeous swimming/bbq/outdoor paradise for relaxing, 2 study rooms, state of the art fitness room, indoor basketball court, on-site management, etc.! Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer included inside unit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2448 Scholarship have any available units?
2448 Scholarship doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2448 Scholarship have?
Some of 2448 Scholarship's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2448 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
2448 Scholarship is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2448 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 2448 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2448 Scholarship offer parking?
No, 2448 Scholarship does not offer parking.
Does 2448 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2448 Scholarship offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2448 Scholarship have a pool?
No, 2448 Scholarship does not have a pool.
Does 2448 Scholarship have accessible units?
No, 2448 Scholarship does not have accessible units.
Does 2448 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
No, 2448 Scholarship does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2448 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
No, 2448 Scholarship does not have units with air conditioning.
