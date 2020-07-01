All apartments in Irvine
2444 Scholarship

2444 Scholarship · No Longer Available
Location

2444 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Rare Penthouse 1 Bedroom 1 Bath with spectacular views in the Avenue One Complex of Irvine. Custom wood flooring, whirlpool appliances, refrigerator plus individual washer/dryer closet are included. Enjoy sunset views from your balcony, living room, loft and bedroom! Avenue One is completely secure not to mention this unit includes 2 parking spaces as well. Avenue One amenities include; gorgeous pool and spa, indoor basketball court, full gym, BBQ area, kids playground, office space for residents use. This 4th story location has quick access to both parking spots. Avenue One is just minutes from Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Costa Mesa & HB with their fine dining and fantastic shopping and incredible beaches. This is SoCal living at its finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2444 Scholarship have any available units?
2444 Scholarship doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2444 Scholarship have?
Some of 2444 Scholarship's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2444 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
2444 Scholarship is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2444 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 2444 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2444 Scholarship offer parking?
Yes, 2444 Scholarship offers parking.
Does 2444 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2444 Scholarship offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2444 Scholarship have a pool?
Yes, 2444 Scholarship has a pool.
Does 2444 Scholarship have accessible units?
No, 2444 Scholarship does not have accessible units.
Does 2444 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2444 Scholarship has units with dishwashers.
Does 2444 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
No, 2444 Scholarship does not have units with air conditioning.
