2444 Scholarship

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court elevator gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

Rare Penthouse 1 Bedroom 1 Bath with spectacular views in the Avenue One Complex of Irvine. Custom wood flooring, whirlpool appliances, refrigerator plus individual washer/dryer closet are included. Enjoy sunset views from your balcony, living room, loft and bedroom! Avenue One is completely secure not to mention this unit includes 2 parking spaces as well. Avenue One amenities include; gorgeous pool and spa, indoor basketball court, full gym, BBQ area, kids playground, office space for residents use. This 4th story location has quick access to both parking spots. Avenue One is just minutes from Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Costa Mesa & HB with their fine dining and fantastic shopping and incredible beaches. This is SoCal living at its finest!