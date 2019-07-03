All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
2410 Watermarke Place
2410 Watermarke Place

2410 Watermarke Pl · No Longer Available
Irvine
Irvine Business Complex
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

2410 Watermarke Pl, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
conference room
clubhouse
gym
pool
media room
tennis court
Stunning, private and upgraded Astor Court model penthouse on the top floor with no units above you. Newer carpet and two tone paint color. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator and hardwood flooring. Living room with custom paint, crown molding, tract lights, build-in shelves and wall mounting TV rack. Carpet in the Master bedroom and walk-in closet, ceiling fan and TV rack. Full bathroom with granite counter top. Balcony with awesome view while you relax and unwind. Enjoy all the amenities that Watermarke has to offer which include 3 pools, 4 spas, fitness center, mini theater, club house, conference rooms, business center, basketball and tennis courts. Minutes away from Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, Corona Del Mar, Newport Beach and only 5 minutes to John Wayne Airport and UCI. Come and live in this wonderful community right now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 Watermarke Place have any available units?
2410 Watermarke Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2410 Watermarke Place have?
Some of 2410 Watermarke Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 Watermarke Place currently offering any rent specials?
2410 Watermarke Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 Watermarke Place pet-friendly?
No, 2410 Watermarke Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2410 Watermarke Place offer parking?
No, 2410 Watermarke Place does not offer parking.
Does 2410 Watermarke Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2410 Watermarke Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 Watermarke Place have a pool?
Yes, 2410 Watermarke Place has a pool.
Does 2410 Watermarke Place have accessible units?
No, 2410 Watermarke Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 Watermarke Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2410 Watermarke Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2410 Watermarke Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2410 Watermarke Place does not have units with air conditioning.
