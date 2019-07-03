2410 Watermarke Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court business center conference room clubhouse gym pool media room tennis court

Stunning, private and upgraded Astor Court model penthouse on the top floor with no units above you. Newer carpet and two tone paint color. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator and hardwood flooring. Living room with custom paint, crown molding, tract lights, build-in shelves and wall mounting TV rack. Carpet in the Master bedroom and walk-in closet, ceiling fan and TV rack. Full bathroom with granite counter top. Balcony with awesome view while you relax and unwind. Enjoy all the amenities that Watermarke has to offer which include 3 pools, 4 spas, fitness center, mini theater, club house, conference rooms, business center, basketball and tennis courts. Minutes away from Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, Corona Del Mar, Newport Beach and only 5 minutes to John Wayne Airport and UCI. Come and live in this wonderful community right now!