All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 2404 Crescent Oak.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
2404 Crescent Oak
Last updated December 4 2019 at 11:25 AM

2404 Crescent Oak

2404 Crescent Oak · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2404 Crescent Oak, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Elegant townhome in gated Oak Creek featuring two bedrooms, three baths, two-car attached garage, and covered front patio! Fabulous floor plan with popular great room, cozy fireplace, and convenient inside laundry room! Designer upgrades include hardwood floors, plush carpet, custom paint and custom light fixtures! Kitchen features handsome cabinetry and dry-foods pantry. Spacious master suite with sun-splashed balcony, walk-in closet and master bath with dual sinks as well as soaking tub. Enjoy Oak Creek's sparkling pools and tot-lots as well as award-winning Irvine schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 Crescent Oak have any available units?
2404 Crescent Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2404 Crescent Oak have?
Some of 2404 Crescent Oak's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 Crescent Oak currently offering any rent specials?
2404 Crescent Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 Crescent Oak pet-friendly?
No, 2404 Crescent Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2404 Crescent Oak offer parking?
Yes, 2404 Crescent Oak offers parking.
Does 2404 Crescent Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2404 Crescent Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 Crescent Oak have a pool?
Yes, 2404 Crescent Oak has a pool.
Does 2404 Crescent Oak have accessible units?
No, 2404 Crescent Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 Crescent Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2404 Crescent Oak has units with dishwashers.
Does 2404 Crescent Oak have units with air conditioning?
No, 2404 Crescent Oak does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology