2404 Crescent Oak

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Elegant townhome in gated Oak Creek featuring two bedrooms, three baths, two-car attached garage, and covered front patio! Fabulous floor plan with popular great room, cozy fireplace, and convenient inside laundry room! Designer upgrades include hardwood floors, plush carpet, custom paint and custom light fixtures! Kitchen features handsome cabinetry and dry-foods pantry. Spacious master suite with sun-splashed balcony, walk-in closet and master bath with dual sinks as well as soaking tub. Enjoy Oak Creek's sparkling pools and tot-lots as well as award-winning Irvine schools!