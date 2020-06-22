All apartments in Irvine
2403 Spectrum

2403 Spectrum · No Longer Available
Location

2403 Spectrum, Irvine, CA 92618
Irvine Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
internet access
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2403 Spectrum have any available units?
2403 Spectrum doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2403 Spectrum have?
Some of 2403 Spectrum's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2403 Spectrum currently offering any rent specials?
2403 Spectrum isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 Spectrum pet-friendly?
Yes, 2403 Spectrum is pet friendly.
Does 2403 Spectrum offer parking?
Yes, 2403 Spectrum does offer parking.
Does 2403 Spectrum have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2403 Spectrum does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 Spectrum have a pool?
Yes, 2403 Spectrum has a pool.
Does 2403 Spectrum have accessible units?
No, 2403 Spectrum does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 Spectrum have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2403 Spectrum has units with dishwashers.
Does 2403 Spectrum have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2403 Spectrum has units with air conditioning.
