2403 Spectrum

Sunset Springs320 Pomelo DriveVista, CA 92081br Sunset SpringsCall Today: (760) 945-3500________________________________________1 - 3 BD / 1.0 - 2.0 BAStarting at $1375.00 (per month)br Deposit: $700.00 - $800.00 (on approved credit)Square Footage: 720 - 1100 sq.ft.br YOUR NEW HOME AT SUNSET SPRINGS OFFERS YOU A GREAT LOCATION AND BEAUTIFUL SURROUNDINGS... 1, 2 and 3 bedroom affordably priced apartments surrounded with lush landscaping. Conveniently located just moments from Highway 78 and the I-5 Freeway. We are also near the Tri-City Medical Center, Camp Pendleton, Plaza Camino Real Shopping Mall, Mira Costa College and sandy beaches. Come by and let our friendly, professional management give you a tour today!br Lease Description6-Month, 9-Month, 12-MonthDirectionsFrom Highway 78 East, take the Melrose exit south, turn right on Hacienda Drive, turn left on Pomelo Drive. We are on your left. From Highway 78 West, take the Vista Village Drive exit south. Turn right on Hacienda Drive, turn left on Pomelo Drive. We are on your left.br Apartment Features• Air Conditioning• Balcony• Cable Ready• Ceiling Fan(s)*• Dishwasher• New/Renovated Interior*• Some Paid Utilities• Garbage Disposal• Patio• RefrigeratorCommunity Features• Clubhouse• Covered Parking• Emergency Maintenance• Extra Storage• Garage• High Speed Internet Access• Hot Tub• Laundry Facility• Public Transportation• Swimming Pool• Trail, Bike, Hike, Jog• Carport• On Site Maintenance• On Site ManagementSpecial Features• Call for Pet Policy• • Pets Accepted• $30/month Per Pet, $600 Security DepositOther Features• Pets upon approval• Air conditioning• Private patio/balcony• Garages available• Oversized storage areas• Sparkling pool• Relaxing spa• Elegant clubhouse• Covered parking• Fully equipped kitchens• On-site laundry f