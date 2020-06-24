2400 Scholarship

Amenities

Call Shiva at 949-278-7808 for more information. Beautiful Avenue One 1 Bedroom plus LOFT Penthouse. Loft is large enough to be a second bedroom or a great office with view upstairs with complete privacy. 4th floor location, high ceiling, Air Conditioning and balcony off living room. Indoor washer/dryer. Kitchen with Granite counter tops, Refrigerator and Microwave. Elegant lobby entrance, community pool, Spa, BBQ, GYM, indoor 1/2 Basketball Court, Club House, Conference room & on site security guard.Close to UCI, Newport Beach, shopping, Toll Roads, Freeway, John Wayne airport and restaurants.