Irvine, CA
2400 Scholarship
2400 Scholarship

2400 Scholarship · No Longer Available
Irvine
Irvine Business Complex
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

2400 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
conference room
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
lobby
Call Shiva at 949-278-7808 for more information. Beautiful Avenue One 1 Bedroom plus LOFT Penthouse. Loft is large enough to be a second bedroom or a great office with view upstairs with complete privacy. 4th floor location, high ceiling, Air Conditioning and balcony off living room. Indoor washer/dryer. Kitchen with Granite counter tops, Refrigerator and Microwave. Elegant lobby entrance, community pool, Spa, BBQ, GYM, indoor 1/2 Basketball Court, Club House, Conference room & on site security guard.Close to UCI, Newport Beach, shopping, Toll Roads, Freeway, John Wayne airport and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 Scholarship have any available units?
2400 Scholarship doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2400 Scholarship have?
Some of 2400 Scholarship's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
2400 Scholarship is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 2400 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2400 Scholarship offer parking?
No, 2400 Scholarship does not offer parking.
Does 2400 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2400 Scholarship offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 Scholarship have a pool?
Yes, 2400 Scholarship has a pool.
Does 2400 Scholarship have accessible units?
Yes, 2400 Scholarship has accessible units.
Does 2400 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
No, 2400 Scholarship does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2400 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2400 Scholarship has units with air conditioning.
