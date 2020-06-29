All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 24 View Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
24 View Terrace
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

24 View Terrace

24 View Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

24 View Terrace, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
4 Bedroom Executive Pool Home in Gated Turtle Ridge - This Solar powered Executive home in the guard gated community of Turtle Ridge is now available for Lease! The backyard is a tropical oasis including a salt water pool, built in BBQ under a loggia, swim up bar, waterfall, spa, fire pit, outdoor speakers and relaxing putting green. This is truly an entertainer's backyard. The orientation of this lot offers lots of privacy and is one of the largest lots in the neighborhood. This beautiful home comes equipped with solar panels which means the electric bill will be practically nothing every month! The kitchen offers professional grade stainless steel appliances. The over sized family room has custom accordion style sliding glass doors to the backyard pool which bring the best of indoor/outdoor living. The smart home also features a Control4 system that wirelessly controls cameras, surround sound, upgraded entertainment system including 3 connected LCD TV's and the smart lock on the front door.
Conveniently located to award-winning Vista Verde Elementary and the renowned University High with a wealth of community amenities including two resort-style pools, spas and cabanas, playgrounds, private clubhouse, theater room, and hiking/biking trails

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5170212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 View Terrace have any available units?
24 View Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 24 View Terrace have?
Some of 24 View Terrace's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 View Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
24 View Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 View Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 View Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 24 View Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 24 View Terrace offers parking.
Does 24 View Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 View Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 View Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 24 View Terrace has a pool.
Does 24 View Terrace have accessible units?
No, 24 View Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 24 View Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 View Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 View Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24 View Terrace has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology