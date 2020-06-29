24 View Terrace

Amenities

4 Bedroom Executive Pool Home in Gated Turtle Ridge - This Solar powered Executive home in the guard gated community of Turtle Ridge is now available for Lease! The backyard is a tropical oasis including a salt water pool, built in BBQ under a loggia, swim up bar, waterfall, spa, fire pit, outdoor speakers and relaxing putting green. This is truly an entertainer's backyard. The orientation of this lot offers lots of privacy and is one of the largest lots in the neighborhood. This beautiful home comes equipped with solar panels which means the electric bill will be practically nothing every month! The kitchen offers professional grade stainless steel appliances. The over sized family room has custom accordion style sliding glass doors to the backyard pool which bring the best of indoor/outdoor living. The smart home also features a Control4 system that wirelessly controls cameras, surround sound, upgraded entertainment system including 3 connected LCD TV's and the smart lock on the front door.

Conveniently located to award-winning Vista Verde Elementary and the renowned University High with a wealth of community amenities including two resort-style pools, spas and cabanas, playgrounds, private clubhouse, theater room, and hiking/biking trails



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5170212)