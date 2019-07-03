Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Come experience the Oak Creek lifestyle in this beautifully remodeled townhome! This end unit boasts 4 bedrooms, high ceilings with plenty of light, upstairs balcony, ample yard space and plenty of parking. Recently renovated interior features wood look flooring, Carrera Marble herringbone patterned fireplace, new powder room, light fixtures and recessed lighting, ceiling fans, nest thermostat and more. Kitchen is over-sized and offers ample counter and cabinet space and includes a walk-in pantry. The direct 2 car garage has overhead storage, convenient upstairs laundry and a rare main floor bedroom are great bonus to this fantastic floorplan. The Montilla tract is just steps to your choice of four private pools, tennis, volleyball, tot lots, award winning elementary school, and upscale Oak Creek dining!