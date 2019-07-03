All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24 Poppy

24 Poppy · No Longer Available
Location

24 Poppy, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Come experience the Oak Creek lifestyle in this beautifully remodeled townhome! This end unit boasts 4 bedrooms, high ceilings with plenty of light, upstairs balcony, ample yard space and plenty of parking. Recently renovated interior features wood look flooring, Carrera Marble herringbone patterned fireplace, new powder room, light fixtures and recessed lighting, ceiling fans, nest thermostat and more. Kitchen is over-sized and offers ample counter and cabinet space and includes a walk-in pantry. The direct 2 car garage has overhead storage, convenient upstairs laundry and a rare main floor bedroom are great bonus to this fantastic floorplan. The Montilla tract is just steps to your choice of four private pools, tennis, volleyball, tot lots, award winning elementary school, and upscale Oak Creek dining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Poppy have any available units?
24 Poppy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 24 Poppy have?
Some of 24 Poppy's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Poppy currently offering any rent specials?
24 Poppy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Poppy pet-friendly?
No, 24 Poppy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 24 Poppy offer parking?
Yes, 24 Poppy does offer parking.
Does 24 Poppy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Poppy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Poppy have a pool?
Yes, 24 Poppy has a pool.
Does 24 Poppy have accessible units?
No, 24 Poppy does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Poppy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Poppy has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Poppy have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Poppy does not have units with air conditioning.
