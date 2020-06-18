All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:32 PM

24 Flowerstalk

24 Flowerstalk · (949) 466-7889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24 Flowerstalk, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1823 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Nestled on a cul-de-sac in the intimate village of Stonegate East with charming curb appeal, this home's rare privacy & desirable open layout make a striking impression. Bright & sunny with gorgeous distressed hardwood flooring, guests will be captivated by the inviting outdoor living spaces & generous floor plan that inspires comfortable living and entertaining. Expanded chef's kitchen features extensive granite counter space, stainless appliances, walk-in pantry, large island overlooking casual dining & spacious great room. Convenient home management center compliments the family room framed by custom built-ins, walls of windows & garden views of the enchanting backyard and California room, integrating the outdoors into daily life. Relax & recharge in your luxurious master suite & highly upgraded spa-like bath. Open tech room with mountain views makes an attractive home office while generous-sized secondary bedrooms & convenient upstairs laundry enrich your life and your home's value & offer comfortable living space for the entire family. Refrigerator included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Flowerstalk have any available units?
24 Flowerstalk has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 Flowerstalk have?
Some of 24 Flowerstalk's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Flowerstalk currently offering any rent specials?
24 Flowerstalk isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Flowerstalk pet-friendly?
No, 24 Flowerstalk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 24 Flowerstalk offer parking?
Yes, 24 Flowerstalk does offer parking.
Does 24 Flowerstalk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Flowerstalk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Flowerstalk have a pool?
No, 24 Flowerstalk does not have a pool.
Does 24 Flowerstalk have accessible units?
No, 24 Flowerstalk does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Flowerstalk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Flowerstalk has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Flowerstalk have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Flowerstalk does not have units with air conditioning.
