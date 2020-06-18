24 Flowerstalk

Amenities
Nestled on a cul-de-sac in the intimate village of Stonegate East with charming curb appeal, this home's rare privacy & desirable open layout make a striking impression. Bright & sunny with gorgeous distressed hardwood flooring, guests will be captivated by the inviting outdoor living spaces & generous floor plan that inspires comfortable living and entertaining. Expanded chef's kitchen features extensive granite counter space, stainless appliances, walk-in pantry, large island overlooking casual dining & spacious great room. Convenient home management center compliments the family room framed by custom built-ins, walls of windows & garden views of the enchanting backyard and California room, integrating the outdoors into daily life. Relax & recharge in your luxurious master suite & highly upgraded spa-like bath. Open tech room with mountain views makes an attractive home office while generous-sized secondary bedrooms & convenient upstairs laundry enrich your life and your home's value & offer comfortable living space for the entire family. Refrigerator included