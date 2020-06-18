All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:58 AM

237 Kempton

237 Kempton · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

237 Kempton, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this beautifully upgraded, abundantly spacious town-home in the serene community of Stonegate. This home features 2-bedroom, 2-bath plus den (Being Used as 3rd bedroom), and spanning across 1,400 sqft with 2-car attached garage. This Santa Maria Plan 1 situated in the best location, providing charming hill views from the kitchen and balcony. As you enter, this property boasts gorgeous high ceilings, spacious and open floorplan, refreshing flow of natural light, laminate wood flooring, granite counter-tops in kitchen with elegant white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting throughout the home, crown molding, great hill views, upgraded master bath with beautiful back-splash, epoxy floors in 2 car garage and ceiling fans. The 3rd bedroom can be easily converted back in to a den. This Irvine home is perfectly situated and designated for the most Top Rated Schools in the district, close to Irvine Spectrum, brisk walk to the Jeffery Trails and Hummingbird Park, which includes a luxurious pool & spa, tot lot, shade structures, barbecues and picnic tables, and is conveniently close to Stonegate Elementary School and Woodbury Town Center with plenty of shopping, dining, and numerous parks & sport courts/fields. Tenant occupied until the end of June. Available 07/01/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 Kempton have any available units?
237 Kempton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 237 Kempton have?
Some of 237 Kempton's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 Kempton currently offering any rent specials?
237 Kempton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 Kempton pet-friendly?
No, 237 Kempton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 237 Kempton offer parking?
Yes, 237 Kempton offers parking.
Does 237 Kempton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 Kempton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 Kempton have a pool?
Yes, 237 Kempton has a pool.
Does 237 Kempton have accessible units?
No, 237 Kempton does not have accessible units.
Does 237 Kempton have units with dishwashers?
No, 237 Kempton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 237 Kempton have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 Kempton does not have units with air conditioning.
