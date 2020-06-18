237 Kempton

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Welcome to this beautifully upgraded, abundantly spacious town-home in the serene community of Stonegate. This home features 2-bedroom, 2-bath plus den (Being Used as 3rd bedroom), and spanning across 1,400 sqft with 2-car attached garage. This Santa Maria Plan 1 situated in the best location, providing charming hill views from the kitchen and balcony. As you enter, this property boasts gorgeous high ceilings, spacious and open floorplan, refreshing flow of natural light, laminate wood flooring, granite counter-tops in kitchen with elegant white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting throughout the home, crown molding, great hill views, upgraded master bath with beautiful back-splash, epoxy floors in 2 car garage and ceiling fans. The 3rd bedroom can be easily converted back in to a den. This Irvine home is perfectly situated and designated for the most Top Rated Schools in the district, close to Irvine Spectrum, brisk walk to the Jeffery Trails and Hummingbird Park, which includes a luxurious pool & spa, tot lot, shade structures, barbecues and picnic tables, and is conveniently close to Stonegate Elementary School and Woodbury Town Center with plenty of shopping, dining, and numerous parks & sport courts/fields. Tenant occupied until the end of June. Available 07/01/20.