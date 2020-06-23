235 Compass

Amenities

Welcome to Pavilion Park, a Great Park neighborhood. This beautiful highly upgraded home located at Cul-De-Sac surrounded by gorgeous view of serene nature that is designed for expanding families or multi-generational living. This lovely home features: an open and spacious floor plan, separate entrance for downstairs master bedroom (junior suit), large loft upstairs & 3 Large bedrooms including master suit up, 4.5 bathrooms, a convenient upstairs laundry room, and a generous and meticulously manicured backyard. The junior suit has a separate private access door to outside. The spacious dining-room over looks the lovely backyard and lends itself perfectly to indoor and outdoor entertaining. A deluxe California Room with fireplace is perfect for family and friend gathering. Bright toned paint, beautiful hardwood look tile floors all throughout the house except for upstairs bedrooms. Upgraded carpet in the upstairs bedrooms & stairs, easy to roll silk shade & epoxy flooring in the garage. The gourmet kitchen offers quartz counter tops and high-end quality stainless appliances including refrigerator, extra large center island with breakfast bar and beautiful wood cabinetry. HOA allows for access to all Great Park amenities such as community center, art house, visitor terrace, junior Olympic size pool, sport court, playground, park, BBQ grills and an outdoor kitchen. Access to all The Great Park amenities. EZ access to Mega Shopping Center, Toll Roads and Fways.