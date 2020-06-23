All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:23 AM

235 Compass

235 Compass · No Longer Available
Location

235 Compass, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to Pavilion Park, a Great Park neighborhood. This beautiful highly upgraded home located at Cul-De-Sac surrounded by gorgeous view of serene nature that is designed for expanding families or multi-generational living. This lovely home features: an open and spacious floor plan, separate entrance for downstairs master bedroom (junior suit), large loft upstairs & 3 Large bedrooms including master suit up, 4.5 bathrooms, a convenient upstairs laundry room, and a generous and meticulously manicured backyard. The junior suit has a separate private access door to outside. The spacious dining-room over looks the lovely backyard and lends itself perfectly to indoor and outdoor entertaining. A deluxe California Room with fireplace is perfect for family and friend gathering. Bright toned paint, beautiful hardwood look tile floors all throughout the house except for upstairs bedrooms. Upgraded carpet in the upstairs bedrooms & stairs, easy to roll silk shade & epoxy flooring in the garage. The gourmet kitchen offers quartz counter tops and high-end quality stainless appliances including refrigerator, extra large center island with breakfast bar and beautiful wood cabinetry. HOA allows for access to all Great Park amenities such as community center, art house, visitor terrace, junior Olympic size pool, sport court, playground, park, BBQ grills and an outdoor kitchen. Access to all The Great Park amenities. EZ access to Mega Shopping Center, Toll Roads and Fways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Compass have any available units?
235 Compass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 235 Compass have?
Some of 235 Compass's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Compass currently offering any rent specials?
235 Compass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Compass pet-friendly?
No, 235 Compass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 235 Compass offer parking?
Yes, 235 Compass offers parking.
Does 235 Compass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Compass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Compass have a pool?
Yes, 235 Compass has a pool.
Does 235 Compass have accessible units?
No, 235 Compass does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Compass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 Compass has units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Compass have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Compass does not have units with air conditioning.
