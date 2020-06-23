All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 234 Lemon Grove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
234 Lemon Grove
Last updated March 16 2020 at 9:34 PM

234 Lemon Grove

234 Lemon Grove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

234 Lemon Grove, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
No one above or below you. Two-story end unit with side patio. Entrance to living room and stairwell to bedrooms above. Two master suites with bath-tub in one and shower in the other. Kitchen has ceramic tile counters with breakfast bar and corner sink. Dining room. Half bath beside laundry room. Extra Storage Closet in the Patio. Ceramic tile floors in living room, dining and kitchen. New carpet upstairs. Quiet area with great HOA amenities for families or singles covers trash, Pool & spa, 6 lighted tennis courts, basketball court, clubhouse, gym, Tot lot and lots of open grass area. Walk to Central Park dog park, Valley Oak city park, IVC, and Oak Creek Golf Course! Close to UCI, Spectrum, and 5 and 405 Freeways. Contact Ed, 949-533-7200.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Lemon Grove have any available units?
234 Lemon Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 234 Lemon Grove have?
Some of 234 Lemon Grove's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 Lemon Grove currently offering any rent specials?
234 Lemon Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Lemon Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, 234 Lemon Grove is pet friendly.
Does 234 Lemon Grove offer parking?
No, 234 Lemon Grove does not offer parking.
Does 234 Lemon Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 Lemon Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Lemon Grove have a pool?
Yes, 234 Lemon Grove has a pool.
Does 234 Lemon Grove have accessible units?
No, 234 Lemon Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Lemon Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 Lemon Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 234 Lemon Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 Lemon Grove does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology