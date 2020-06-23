234 Lemon Grove

Amenities

No one above or below you. Two-story end unit with side patio. Entrance to living room and stairwell to bedrooms above. Two master suites with bath-tub in one and shower in the other. Kitchen has ceramic tile counters with breakfast bar and corner sink. Dining room. Half bath beside laundry room. Extra Storage Closet in the Patio. Ceramic tile floors in living room, dining and kitchen. New carpet upstairs. Quiet area with great HOA amenities for families or singles covers trash, Pool & spa, 6 lighted tennis courts, basketball court, clubhouse, gym, Tot lot and lots of open grass area. Walk to Central Park dog park, Valley Oak city park, IVC, and Oak Creek Golf Course! Close to UCI, Spectrum, and 5 and 405 Freeways. Contact Ed, 949-533-7200.