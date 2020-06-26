All apartments in Irvine
233 Kempton
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:37 AM

233 Kempton

233 Kempton · No Longer Available
Location

233 Kempton, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Nestled in quiet Stonegate community. Enjoy the IRVINE lifestyle in this fabulous Santa Maria (Plan 1) 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 full bath condominium. Built in 2013 with a bright, clean and well-planned 1,378 SqFt open floor-plan. True pride of ownership is noticeable as soon as you enter. This immaculate home features beautiful wood flooring, 12’ high ceilings, beautiful living room built-ins, recessed lighting throughout, and plantation shutters. Tons of cabinet space in the highly upgraded kitchen, both bathrooms upgraded with designer touches, inside laundry room, walk-in closet with custom built-ins, den area great for home office or study, and epoxy coating in garage. Assigned to top rated Irvine school district. Walkable to Stonegate Elementary. HOA amenities include: resort style pool/spa, parks, tennis courts, basketball courts, playgrounds, and BBQ areas. Conveniently located near Woodbury Town Center, The Great Park, 5 Fwy, and 133 Toll Road. A MUST SEE! Don't miss this gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 Kempton have any available units?
233 Kempton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 233 Kempton have?
Some of 233 Kempton's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 Kempton currently offering any rent specials?
233 Kempton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 Kempton pet-friendly?
No, 233 Kempton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 233 Kempton offer parking?
Yes, 233 Kempton offers parking.
Does 233 Kempton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 Kempton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 Kempton have a pool?
Yes, 233 Kempton has a pool.
Does 233 Kempton have accessible units?
No, 233 Kempton does not have accessible units.
Does 233 Kempton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 233 Kempton has units with dishwashers.
Does 233 Kempton have units with air conditioning?
No, 233 Kempton does not have units with air conditioning.
