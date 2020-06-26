233 Kempton

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Nestled in quiet Stonegate community. Enjoy the IRVINE lifestyle in this fabulous Santa Maria (Plan 1) 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 full bath condominium. Built in 2013 with a bright, clean and well-planned 1,378 SqFt open floor-plan. True pride of ownership is noticeable as soon as you enter. This immaculate home features beautiful wood flooring, 12’ high ceilings, beautiful living room built-ins, recessed lighting throughout, and plantation shutters. Tons of cabinet space in the highly upgraded kitchen, both bathrooms upgraded with designer touches, inside laundry room, walk-in closet with custom built-ins, den area great for home office or study, and epoxy coating in garage. Assigned to top rated Irvine school district. Walkable to Stonegate Elementary. HOA amenities include: resort style pool/spa, parks, tennis courts, basketball courts, playgrounds, and BBQ areas. Conveniently located near Woodbury Town Center, The Great Park, 5 Fwy, and 133 Toll Road. A MUST SEE! Don't miss this gem!