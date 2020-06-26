All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 232 Harringay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
232 Harringay
Last updated November 2 2019 at 1:38 AM

232 Harringay

232 Harringay · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

232 Harringay, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Charming FURNISHED newer condominium built in 2018 is in the desirable community of Windchime at Great Park. This beautiful tri-story end unit features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, and each bedroom has its own private bathroom. A guest room is conveniently located on the first floor with a full bath. Open floor plan on the second story entertains the large great room and upgraded kitchen with high ceilings and lots of windows, making it light and bright. The kitchen features gorgeous stainless-steel appliances, an over sized center island, granite counter tops, and plenty of cabinets for storage. The master suite features its own balcony and offers dual vanity plus a walk-in closet. The house is also equipped with WATER SOFTENER to remove minerals to give soft and less irritating skin. Enjoy Irvine outstanding School District with brand new Cadence Park School (K-8), and Portola High School. HOA amenities include 8-lane competition pool, 3 spas, tot's wading pool, fitness lawn and play area. It is in vicinity to Woodbury Town Center, Irvine Spectrum, and easy access to 5 FWY and 133/241 Toll Roads. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Harringay have any available units?
232 Harringay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 232 Harringay have?
Some of 232 Harringay's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Harringay currently offering any rent specials?
232 Harringay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Harringay pet-friendly?
No, 232 Harringay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 232 Harringay offer parking?
Yes, 232 Harringay offers parking.
Does 232 Harringay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 232 Harringay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Harringay have a pool?
Yes, 232 Harringay has a pool.
Does 232 Harringay have accessible units?
No, 232 Harringay does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Harringay have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 Harringay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Harringay have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 Harringay does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology