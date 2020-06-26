232 Harringay

Amenities

Charming FURNISHED newer condominium built in 2018 is in the desirable community of Windchime at Great Park. This beautiful tri-story end unit features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, and each bedroom has its own private bathroom. A guest room is conveniently located on the first floor with a full bath. Open floor plan on the second story entertains the large great room and upgraded kitchen with high ceilings and lots of windows, making it light and bright. The kitchen features gorgeous stainless-steel appliances, an over sized center island, granite counter tops, and plenty of cabinets for storage. The master suite features its own balcony and offers dual vanity plus a walk-in closet. The house is also equipped with WATER SOFTENER to remove minerals to give soft and less irritating skin. Enjoy Irvine outstanding School District with brand new Cadence Park School (K-8), and Portola High School. HOA amenities include 8-lane competition pool, 3 spas, tot's wading pool, fitness lawn and play area. It is in vicinity to Woodbury Town Center, Irvine Spectrum, and easy access to 5 FWY and 133/241 Toll Roads. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included.