2311 Watermarke Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities concierge gym parking pool guest parking tennis court

Stunning Watermarke 1 Bedroom located on the third floor. Home includes custom counter tops in kitchen, custom wine racks, Washer & Dryer in unit, stainless steel appliances... gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator all included! Crown molding and custom paint throughout. Experience a sophisticated lifestyle in one of the best condominiums in OC. Guest parking is never a problem. The Watermarke community provides you with a bounty of amenities such as concierge service, fitness center, movie room, pools, spas, tennis courts and more. Tenant responsible for all utilities