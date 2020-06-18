All apartments in Irvine
2311 Watermarke Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2311 Watermarke Place

2311 Watermarke Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2311 Watermarke Pl, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Stunning Watermarke 1 Bedroom located on the third floor. Home includes custom counter tops in kitchen, custom wine racks, Washer & Dryer in unit, stainless steel appliances... gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator all included! Crown molding and custom paint throughout. Experience a sophisticated lifestyle in one of the best condominiums in OC. Guest parking is never a problem. The Watermarke community provides you with a bounty of amenities such as concierge service, fitness center, movie room, pools, spas, tennis courts and more. Tenant responsible for all utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 Watermarke Place have any available units?
2311 Watermarke Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2311 Watermarke Place have?
Some of 2311 Watermarke Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 Watermarke Place currently offering any rent specials?
2311 Watermarke Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 Watermarke Place pet-friendly?
No, 2311 Watermarke Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2311 Watermarke Place offer parking?
Yes, 2311 Watermarke Place does offer parking.
Does 2311 Watermarke Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2311 Watermarke Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 Watermarke Place have a pool?
Yes, 2311 Watermarke Place has a pool.
Does 2311 Watermarke Place have accessible units?
No, 2311 Watermarke Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 Watermarke Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2311 Watermarke Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2311 Watermarke Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2311 Watermarke Place does not have units with air conditioning.
