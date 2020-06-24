2302 Synergy

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Step into luxury at its finest in this 2018 built 3B 3.5B townhome in the highly sought after community C2E in Irvine! It features model home type upgrades with luxury hard-surface flooring, fully equipped designer kitchens, quartz countertops with an island and breakfast bar, white Shaker-style cabinets, new Bosch stainless steel appliances, modern design with illuminating light fixtures, and spacious living room with high ceilings and nice natural light. Large master suite w/ walk-in closet and lots of organizers, a 2-car direct access garage with electric vehicle plug-in station. Energy-saving insulation in walls and ceilings, tankless water heater. The community features high-end resort style living with an amazing pool, park with tot lot, dining terrace courtyard, entertainment courtyard, and barbeques for your entertaining needs. Very close to John Wayne Airport, world renowned South Coast Plaza and Fashion Island shopping malls, Diamond Jamboree with lots of fine dining places, close to AMC Tustin 14, Whole Foods, UCI, and to some of So Cal's best beaches. Come and enjoy your urban living in the heart of Orange County!