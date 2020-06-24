All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 2302 Synergy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
2302 Synergy
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

2302 Synergy

2302 Synergy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2302 Synergy, Irvine, CA 92614
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Step into luxury at its finest in this 2018 built 3B 3.5B townhome in the highly sought after community C2E in Irvine! It features model home type upgrades with luxury hard-surface flooring, fully equipped designer kitchens, quartz countertops with an island and breakfast bar, white Shaker-style cabinets, new Bosch stainless steel appliances, modern design with illuminating light fixtures, and spacious living room with high ceilings and nice natural light. Large master suite w/ walk-in closet and lots of organizers, a 2-car direct access garage with electric vehicle plug-in station. Energy-saving insulation in walls and ceilings, tankless water heater. The community features high-end resort style living with an amazing pool, park with tot lot, dining terrace courtyard, entertainment courtyard, and barbeques for your entertaining needs. Very close to John Wayne Airport, world renowned South Coast Plaza and Fashion Island shopping malls, Diamond Jamboree with lots of fine dining places, close to AMC Tustin 14, Whole Foods, UCI, and to some of So Cal's best beaches. Come and enjoy your urban living in the heart of Orange County!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 Synergy have any available units?
2302 Synergy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2302 Synergy have?
Some of 2302 Synergy's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2302 Synergy currently offering any rent specials?
2302 Synergy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 Synergy pet-friendly?
No, 2302 Synergy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2302 Synergy offer parking?
Yes, 2302 Synergy offers parking.
Does 2302 Synergy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2302 Synergy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 Synergy have a pool?
Yes, 2302 Synergy has a pool.
Does 2302 Synergy have accessible units?
No, 2302 Synergy does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 Synergy have units with dishwashers?
No, 2302 Synergy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2302 Synergy have units with air conditioning?
No, 2302 Synergy does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology