Irvine, CA
230 Springview
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:40 AM

230 Springview

230 Springview · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

230 Springview, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Incredibly priced 2 bedroom condo in Irvine Unified School District! This community offers a serene setting to enjoy the Orange County lifestyle. Two pools, three tennis courts, a clubhouse, and so much more! Come see all that Irvine has to offer. Highly rated schools and close to everything that you could possibly want or need. Easy access to freeways and shopping galore. The condo has many updates and is clean and ready for its new owner. New flooring, updated A/C, updated counter top,updated sink, updated faucet fixtures, updated stove, updated shower, and a lovely bright kitchen are sure to please. The balcony has a great view of the pool area with no neighbors looking in your window, and the bedrooms are extremely spacious with huge closets. You even get your own assigned carport, close to the unit. Best of all, low tax rate and no Mello-Roos. Come see what you are missing, you'll fall in love!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Springview have any available units?
230 Springview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 230 Springview have?
Some of 230 Springview's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Springview currently offering any rent specials?
230 Springview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Springview pet-friendly?
No, 230 Springview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 230 Springview offer parking?
Yes, 230 Springview offers parking.
Does 230 Springview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Springview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Springview have a pool?
Yes, 230 Springview has a pool.
Does 230 Springview have accessible units?
No, 230 Springview does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Springview have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Springview does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Springview have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 230 Springview has units with air conditioning.
