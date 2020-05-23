230 Springview

Amenities

Incredibly priced 2 bedroom condo in Irvine Unified School District! This community offers a serene setting to enjoy the Orange County lifestyle. Two pools, three tennis courts, a clubhouse, and so much more! Come see all that Irvine has to offer. Highly rated schools and close to everything that you could possibly want or need. Easy access to freeways and shopping galore. The condo has many updates and is clean and ready for its new owner. New flooring, updated A/C, updated counter top,updated sink, updated faucet fixtures, updated stove, updated shower, and a lovely bright kitchen are sure to please. The balcony has a great view of the pool area with no neighbors looking in your window, and the bedrooms are extremely spacious with huge closets. You even get your own assigned carport, close to the unit. Best of all, low tax rate and no Mello-Roos. Come see what you are missing, you'll fall in love!