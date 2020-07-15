2294 Synergy Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room new construction tennis court

Elegant house in desired Park Place Ontario – Seville Collection. This home features 4 Bedroom, 3 full Bathroom plus a Loft. Main floor has 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom. Cozy Living room opens to Kitchen with Large Island and European Style Cabinets. Upgrade Counter tops and Wood flooring. Enjoy Low Maintain Backyard. This end unit home has a small green park next to it for enjoyment and BBQ. Walking Distance to Parks and Clubhouse. Enjoy a 14,000 sqft Clubhouse with a Junior Olympic Pool, Spa, 24 hours Fitness Center, Game Room, Theater, Business Center, Tennis Court, and Basketball Courts. Lovely Home to Start or Re-locate your Family.