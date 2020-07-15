All apartments in Irvine
Last updated January 8 2020 at 1:02 AM

2294 Synergy Drive

2294 Synergy · No Longer Available
Location

2294 Synergy, Irvine, CA 92614
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
tennis court
Elegant house in desired Park Place Ontario – Seville Collection. This home features 4 Bedroom, 3 full Bathroom plus a Loft. Main floor has 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom. Cozy Living room opens to Kitchen with Large Island and European Style Cabinets. Upgrade Counter tops and Wood flooring. Enjoy Low Maintain Backyard. This end unit home has a small green park next to it for enjoyment and BBQ. Walking Distance to Parks and Clubhouse. Enjoy a 14,000 sqft Clubhouse with a Junior Olympic Pool, Spa, 24 hours Fitness Center, Game Room, Theater, Business Center, Tennis Court, and Basketball Courts. Lovely Home to Start or Re-locate your Family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2294 Synergy Drive have any available units?
2294 Synergy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2294 Synergy Drive have?
Some of 2294 Synergy Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2294 Synergy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2294 Synergy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2294 Synergy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2294 Synergy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2294 Synergy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2294 Synergy Drive offers parking.
Does 2294 Synergy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2294 Synergy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2294 Synergy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2294 Synergy Drive has a pool.
Does 2294 Synergy Drive have accessible units?
No, 2294 Synergy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2294 Synergy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2294 Synergy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2294 Synergy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2294 Synergy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
