2244 Synergy, Irvine, CA 92614 Irvine Business Complex
Brand NEW Corner Townhouse at C2E for lease. C2E stands for "Close to Everything" and it is walking distance to Diamond Jamboree and minutes drive to UCI and the airport. Each bedroom has its own bath and the unit is ready for move in. Sleek and modern open space concept townhouse with direct access to a two car garage. It comes with all stainless steel appliances and quartz countertop. The two bedroom are upstairs and features skylight and high ceilings. The community pool is only steps away from this bright and airy corner unit.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
