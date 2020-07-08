All apartments in Irvine
2244 Synergy

Location

2244 Synergy, Irvine, CA 92614
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

new construction
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Brand NEW Corner Townhouse at C2E for lease. C2E stands for "Close to Everything" and it is walking distance to Diamond Jamboree and minutes drive to UCI and the airport. Each bedroom has its own bath and the unit is ready for move in. Sleek and modern open space concept townhouse with direct access to a two car garage. It comes with all stainless steel appliances and quartz countertop. The two bedroom are upstairs and features skylight and high ceilings. The community pool is only steps away from this bright and airy corner unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2244 Synergy have any available units?
2244 Synergy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2244 Synergy have?
Some of 2244 Synergy's amenities include new construction, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2244 Synergy currently offering any rent specials?
2244 Synergy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2244 Synergy pet-friendly?
No, 2244 Synergy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2244 Synergy offer parking?
Yes, 2244 Synergy offers parking.
Does 2244 Synergy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2244 Synergy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2244 Synergy have a pool?
Yes, 2244 Synergy has a pool.
Does 2244 Synergy have accessible units?
No, 2244 Synergy does not have accessible units.
Does 2244 Synergy have units with dishwashers?
No, 2244 Synergy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2244 Synergy have units with air conditioning?
No, 2244 Synergy does not have units with air conditioning.

