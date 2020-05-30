Amenities
Welcome to 2243 Martin! This bright penthouse is located behind the gates of The Metropolitan, a
prestigious community in Irvine. This home has been meticulously remodeled with the finest materials
and is available completely furnished. Upgrades include genuine marble floors, quartz countertops,
stainless steel appliances, and designer lighting. The home features high ceilings that attract the perfect
amount of natural light in a tranquil setting. The community is conveniently located near UCI, John
Wayne Airport, shopping, dining, and surrounding business districts. Amenities include an onsite gym,
pool/spa, club room, and security. There is one assigned covered parking spot and ample guest parking.
The home is furnished with a new couch, new cement coffee table, new bed with premium pillow top
Sealy mattress, two flat screen TVs, and much more.