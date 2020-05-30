All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 2243 Martin.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
2243 Martin
Last updated April 17 2020 at 6:07 AM

2243 Martin

2243 Martin · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2243 Martin, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
Welcome to 2243 Martin! This bright penthouse is located behind the gates of The Metropolitan, a
prestigious community in Irvine. This home has been meticulously remodeled with the finest materials
and is available completely furnished. Upgrades include genuine marble floors, quartz countertops,
stainless steel appliances, and designer lighting. The home features high ceilings that attract the perfect
amount of natural light in a tranquil setting. The community is conveniently located near UCI, John
Wayne Airport, shopping, dining, and surrounding business districts. Amenities include an onsite gym,
pool/spa, club room, and security. There is one assigned covered parking spot and ample guest parking.
The home is furnished with a new couch, new cement coffee table, new bed with premium pillow top
Sealy mattress, two flat screen TVs, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2243 Martin have any available units?
2243 Martin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2243 Martin have?
Some of 2243 Martin's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2243 Martin currently offering any rent specials?
2243 Martin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2243 Martin pet-friendly?
No, 2243 Martin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2243 Martin offer parking?
Yes, 2243 Martin offers parking.
Does 2243 Martin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2243 Martin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2243 Martin have a pool?
Yes, 2243 Martin has a pool.
Does 2243 Martin have accessible units?
No, 2243 Martin does not have accessible units.
Does 2243 Martin have units with dishwashers?
No, 2243 Martin does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2243 Martin have units with air conditioning?
No, 2243 Martin does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology