Amenities

parking recently renovated stainless steel gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool guest parking hot tub

Welcome to 2243 Martin! This bright penthouse is located behind the gates of The Metropolitan, a

prestigious community in Irvine. This home has been meticulously remodeled with the finest materials

and is available completely furnished. Upgrades include genuine marble floors, quartz countertops,

stainless steel appliances, and designer lighting. The home features high ceilings that attract the perfect

amount of natural light in a tranquil setting. The community is conveniently located near UCI, John

Wayne Airport, shopping, dining, and surrounding business districts. Amenities include an onsite gym,

pool/spa, club room, and security. There is one assigned covered parking spot and ample guest parking.

The home is furnished with a new couch, new cement coffee table, new bed with premium pillow top

Sealy mattress, two flat screen TVs, and much more.