224 Gaspar

This elegant Brand New house locates at Portola Springs community. Backyard facing a park with a green belt and trees; you can see fabulous park and mountain view from master bedroom and bathroom. This two-story home has tons of features with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. One good sized bedroom and bath are downstairs; 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are upstairs. The spacious kitchen with large center island and extensive counter tops to make your gourmet cooking easy and handy. Walking distance to community pool/spa club house & community park. Easy access to I-5/ I-405 and 133 or toll 241.