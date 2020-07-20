All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

223 Tall Oak

223 Tall Oak · No Longer Available
Location

223 Tall Oak, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful light and bright home is conveniently located minutes from the Irvine Spectrum as well as Newport and Laguna Beach.New paint, newer carpet. Located in the prestigious Irvine School District, this lovely home boasts one en-suit, a guest bedroom on the first floor as well as a Private and large Master Bedroom and bathroom on a different level. Each bedroom offers plenty of space to relax. The great room has a nice gas fireplace that you can enjoy in the evening or on cold winter nights and is open to the kitchen which has lovely granite counters with a new gas stove/oven. There is a lovely patio off the dining room and great room that you can enjoy with friends and family or just relax in by yourself. There is a lovely tech center/office located on the upstairs level that has nice built-ins to use either as a homework station for the kids or for an in home office for yourself. You also have a space that can be used as a mud room or another small office off the garage. Beautiful Patio off the garage all tiled so you can enjoy. Located conveniently near shopping centers, the beautiful association amenities and many trails to take advantage of.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Tall Oak have any available units?
223 Tall Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 223 Tall Oak have?
Some of 223 Tall Oak's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Tall Oak currently offering any rent specials?
223 Tall Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Tall Oak pet-friendly?
No, 223 Tall Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 223 Tall Oak offer parking?
Yes, 223 Tall Oak offers parking.
Does 223 Tall Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 Tall Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Tall Oak have a pool?
No, 223 Tall Oak does not have a pool.
Does 223 Tall Oak have accessible units?
No, 223 Tall Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Tall Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 Tall Oak has units with dishwashers.
Does 223 Tall Oak have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 Tall Oak does not have units with air conditioning.
