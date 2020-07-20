223 Tall Oak

Amenities

This beautiful light and bright home is conveniently located minutes from the Irvine Spectrum as well as Newport and Laguna Beach.New paint, newer carpet. Located in the prestigious Irvine School District, this lovely home boasts one en-suit, a guest bedroom on the first floor as well as a Private and large Master Bedroom and bathroom on a different level. Each bedroom offers plenty of space to relax. The great room has a nice gas fireplace that you can enjoy in the evening or on cold winter nights and is open to the kitchen which has lovely granite counters with a new gas stove/oven. There is a lovely patio off the dining room and great room that you can enjoy with friends and family or just relax in by yourself. There is a lovely tech center/office located on the upstairs level that has nice built-ins to use either as a homework station for the kids or for an in home office for yourself. You also have a space that can be used as a mud room or another small office off the garage. Beautiful Patio off the garage all tiled so you can enjoy. Located conveniently near shopping centers, the beautiful association amenities and many trails to take advantage of.