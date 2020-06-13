223 Pineview

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool guest parking tennis court

Remolded town-home in Northwood community of Irvine!!! Water front, Two story, spacious, well-lit two bedroom Town-home! Over 1200 sqft of living area set in serene surroundings of streams, trees and small waterfalls. Upgrades include newer kitchen, new paint, newer tile flooring on main floor and new carpet from stairs to 2nd floor, new baths, crown molding as well as recessed lighting. High ceilings, Master bedroom with skylights and walk-in closet and plenty of storage throughout the home! Garden window in the kitchen! Individual laundry room with washer and dryer and much, much more.... Walk to California Distinguished Schools Santiago Hills Elementary. Attend Blue Ribbon Northwood High school. Association facilities include pool and lighted Tennis courts. Two conveniently located reserved carports and visitor parking in the community. Home close to shopping, beautiful parks and trails. HOA fee includes Water & Trash.