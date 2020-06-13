All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
223 Pineview
Last updated June 7 2019 at 11:31 AM

223 Pineview

223 Pineview · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

223 Pineview, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Remolded town-home in Northwood community of Irvine!!! Water front, Two story, spacious, well-lit two bedroom Town-home! Over 1200 sqft of living area set in serene surroundings of streams, trees and small waterfalls. Upgrades include newer kitchen, new paint, newer tile flooring on main floor and new carpet from stairs to 2nd floor, new baths, crown molding as well as recessed lighting. High ceilings, Master bedroom with skylights and walk-in closet and plenty of storage throughout the home! Garden window in the kitchen! Individual laundry room with washer and dryer and much, much more.... Walk to California Distinguished Schools Santiago Hills Elementary. Attend Blue Ribbon Northwood High school. Association facilities include pool and lighted Tennis courts. Two conveniently located reserved carports and visitor parking in the community. Home close to shopping, beautiful parks and trails. HOA fee includes Water & Trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Pineview have any available units?
223 Pineview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 223 Pineview have?
Some of 223 Pineview's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Pineview currently offering any rent specials?
223 Pineview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Pineview pet-friendly?
No, 223 Pineview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 223 Pineview offer parking?
Yes, 223 Pineview offers parking.
Does 223 Pineview have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 Pineview offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Pineview have a pool?
Yes, 223 Pineview has a pool.
Does 223 Pineview have accessible units?
No, 223 Pineview does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Pineview have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 Pineview does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 223 Pineview have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 Pineview does not have units with air conditioning.
