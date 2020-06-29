2226 Nolita

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center parking garage internet access

PROMO: SIGN THE LEASE BEFORE FEBRUARY 15, 2020 AND GET A $500.00 ONE TIME MOVE-IN DISCOUNT



Pleasant, UNFURNISHED, 2 BEDROOMS, and 2-BATHROOMS CONDO UNIT situated on the peaceful Irvine Business Complex neighborhood in Irvine.



The cozy and bright interior features include polished hardwood and tile floor, recessed lighting, and large slider/picture windows. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted cabinets/drawers that offer ample storage space, smooth granite countertop, microwave, stainless-steel refrigerator, oven/range with hood, and dishwasher. The bedrooms are simply comfy spaces for a good nights sleep. Its bathrooms have a large vanity cabinet surmounted by a wide mirror, and a shower stall enclosed in a metal-framed sliding glass panel. In-unit washer and dryer are included in the rent along with central air conditioning for climate control.



The exterior has a relaxing balcony, perfect for some much-needed R and R.



It comes with 2-car parking in the underground garage.



Small pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. And, no smoking in the property.



The tenant pays the trash utility. The landlord's responsible utilities: water, gas, electricity, fiber internet, and HOA fees.



Interested applicants must provide their mobile number in inquiring for more details about this listing.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Canyon Park, Ralph C. Bren Memorial Park, Turtle Rock Community Park, and Chaparral Park.



Bus lines:

213 Brea - Irvine Express - 0.2 mile

178 Huntington Beach Irvine - 0.2 mile

211 Huntington Beach - Irvine Express - 0.2 mile

401 Business Center Dr - Tustin Metrolink - 0.2 mile



