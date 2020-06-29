All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

2226 Nolita

2226 Nolita · No Longer Available
Location

2226 Nolita, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
parking
garage
internet access
PROMO: SIGN THE LEASE BEFORE FEBRUARY 15, 2020 AND GET A $500.00 ONE TIME MOVE-IN DISCOUNT

Pleasant, UNFURNISHED, 2 BEDROOMS, and 2-BATHROOMS CONDO UNIT situated on the peaceful Irvine Business Complex neighborhood in Irvine.

The cozy and bright interior features include polished hardwood and tile floor, recessed lighting, and large slider/picture windows. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted cabinets/drawers that offer ample storage space, smooth granite countertop, microwave, stainless-steel refrigerator, oven/range with hood, and dishwasher. The bedrooms are simply comfy spaces for a good nights sleep. Its bathrooms have a large vanity cabinet surmounted by a wide mirror, and a shower stall enclosed in a metal-framed sliding glass panel. In-unit washer and dryer are included in the rent along with central air conditioning for climate control.

The exterior has a relaxing balcony, perfect for some much-needed R and R.

It comes with 2-car parking in the underground garage.

Small pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. And, no smoking in the property.

The tenant pays the trash utility. The landlord's responsible utilities: water, gas, electricity, fiber internet, and HOA fees.

Interested applicants must provide their mobile number in inquiring for more details about this listing.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Canyon Park, Ralph C. Bren Memorial Park, Turtle Rock Community Park, and Chaparral Park.

Bus lines:
213 Brea - Irvine Express - 0.2 mile
178 Huntington Beach Irvine - 0.2 mile
211 Huntington Beach - Irvine Express - 0.2 mile
401 Business Center Dr - Tustin Metrolink - 0.2 mile

(RLNE5344963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2226 Nolita have any available units?
2226 Nolita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2226 Nolita have?
Some of 2226 Nolita's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2226 Nolita currently offering any rent specials?
2226 Nolita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 Nolita pet-friendly?
Yes, 2226 Nolita is pet friendly.
Does 2226 Nolita offer parking?
Yes, 2226 Nolita offers parking.
Does 2226 Nolita have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2226 Nolita offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 Nolita have a pool?
No, 2226 Nolita does not have a pool.
Does 2226 Nolita have accessible units?
No, 2226 Nolita does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 Nolita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2226 Nolita has units with dishwashers.
Does 2226 Nolita have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2226 Nolita has units with air conditioning.

