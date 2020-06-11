All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:30 PM

222 Clear Falls

222 Clear Falls · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

222 Clear Falls, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BRAND NEW! Toll Brothers winning award floor plan luxury home with amazing city view in gated Orchard Hills Bella Vista community.
Huge size with 5 bedrooms and an office, 5 bedrooms, one powder room, and Large 3-car garage. The entrance is a Toll Brothers classic spiral staircase. The whole house is upgraded with high standard and quality. One main kitchen and one prep kitchen can offer you enough space for your cooking show time! The house is furnitured with built-in refrigerator, washer and dryer. Totally ready to move in immediately. The big backyard with rare city view is one of the best things about the house. Nice location that closes to Orchard Hills Plaza and other shopping areas, winning schools, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Clear Falls have any available units?
222 Clear Falls doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 222 Clear Falls have?
Some of 222 Clear Falls's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Clear Falls currently offering any rent specials?
222 Clear Falls is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Clear Falls pet-friendly?
No, 222 Clear Falls is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 222 Clear Falls offer parking?
Yes, 222 Clear Falls offers parking.
Does 222 Clear Falls have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 Clear Falls offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Clear Falls have a pool?
No, 222 Clear Falls does not have a pool.
Does 222 Clear Falls have accessible units?
No, 222 Clear Falls does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Clear Falls have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Clear Falls does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Clear Falls have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Clear Falls does not have units with air conditioning.
