222 Clear Falls

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BRAND NEW! Toll Brothers winning award floor plan luxury home with amazing city view in gated Orchard Hills Bella Vista community.

Huge size with 5 bedrooms and an office, 5 bedrooms, one powder room, and Large 3-car garage. The entrance is a Toll Brothers classic spiral staircase. The whole house is upgraded with high standard and quality. One main kitchen and one prep kitchen can offer you enough space for your cooking show time! The house is furnitured with built-in refrigerator, washer and dryer. Totally ready to move in immediately. The big backyard with rare city view is one of the best things about the house. Nice location that closes to Orchard Hills Plaza and other shopping areas, winning schools, and restaurants.