All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 221 Clear Falls.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
221 Clear Falls
Last updated March 9 2020 at 4:52 PM

221 Clear Falls

221 Clear Falls · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

221 Clear Falls, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
clubhouse
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
This is a brand new home located inside the prestigious guard-gated community of Orchard Hills Grove. The villa sits on a quiet cul-de-sac with an expansive backyard. Luscious green avocado orchards surrounds this beautiful, home bountiful of natural lighting. Enjoy this bright, turnkey property with 5 spacious bedrooms with en-suite baths. Gourmet kitchen is equipped with top of the line appliances and a large granite countertop. A sizable prep kitchen allows you to prepare your favorite stir-fry or fried dishes without smoking the whole house. The downstairs bedroom and full bath is ideal for visiting guests or elderly family member and the view out to the lush courtyard is amazing. Upper level of this villa offers a master retreat with its own balcony and amazing view. The other junior bedrooms are all located upstairs and have peek-a-boo views. Enjoy the many community amenities that makes the Grove marvelous - from the community salt water pool, clubhouse, parks, hiking trails, shopping promenade and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Clear Falls have any available units?
221 Clear Falls doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 221 Clear Falls have?
Some of 221 Clear Falls's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Clear Falls currently offering any rent specials?
221 Clear Falls is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Clear Falls pet-friendly?
No, 221 Clear Falls is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 221 Clear Falls offer parking?
Yes, 221 Clear Falls offers parking.
Does 221 Clear Falls have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Clear Falls does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Clear Falls have a pool?
Yes, 221 Clear Falls has a pool.
Does 221 Clear Falls have accessible units?
No, 221 Clear Falls does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Clear Falls have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Clear Falls does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Clear Falls have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Clear Falls does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology