221 Clear Falls

This is a brand new home located inside the prestigious guard-gated community of Orchard Hills Grove. The villa sits on a quiet cul-de-sac with an expansive backyard. Luscious green avocado orchards surrounds this beautiful, home bountiful of natural lighting. Enjoy this bright, turnkey property with 5 spacious bedrooms with en-suite baths. Gourmet kitchen is equipped with top of the line appliances and a large granite countertop. A sizable prep kitchen allows you to prepare your favorite stir-fry or fried dishes without smoking the whole house. The downstairs bedroom and full bath is ideal for visiting guests or elderly family member and the view out to the lush courtyard is amazing. Upper level of this villa offers a master retreat with its own balcony and amazing view. The other junior bedrooms are all located upstairs and have peek-a-boo views. Enjoy the many community amenities that makes the Grove marvelous - from the community salt water pool, clubhouse, parks, hiking trails, shopping promenade and much more.