Last updated May 16 2020 at 4:41 PM

220 Bishop Landing

220 Bishop Lndg · No Longer Available
Location

220 Bishop Lndg, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this inviting and wonderful Residence 3 of the Avalon enclave in Eastwood Village. Enter into this artfully crafted home and you will be greeted with high ceilings, a master kitchen, and a large great room. This two bedroom 2 bath home is perfect for families as the rooms are next to each other. 220 Bishop Landing offers a beautifully upgraded kitchen with quartz counter-tops, custom back splash and cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. The gorgeous hardwood floors, ultra-plush carpeting and designer paint bring a luxurious elegance to satisfy the most discerning tastes. Venture outside to the open balcony to read a book on warm spring day or just have nice conversation with friends and family to catch-up on the days past while watching a sunset. Feeds into award winning schools of the Irvine Unified School District: Eastwood Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School and Northwood High School. Live in Luxury!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 220 Bishop Landing have any available units?
220 Bishop Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 220 Bishop Landing have?
Some of 220 Bishop Landing's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Bishop Landing currently offering any rent specials?
220 Bishop Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Bishop Landing pet-friendly?
No, 220 Bishop Landing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 220 Bishop Landing offer parking?
No, 220 Bishop Landing does not offer parking.
Does 220 Bishop Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Bishop Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Bishop Landing have a pool?
No, 220 Bishop Landing does not have a pool.
Does 220 Bishop Landing have accessible units?
No, 220 Bishop Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Bishop Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Bishop Landing has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Bishop Landing have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Bishop Landing does not have units with air conditioning.

