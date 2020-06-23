Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome home to this inviting and wonderful Residence 3 of the Avalon enclave in Eastwood Village. Enter into this artfully crafted home and you will be greeted with high ceilings, a master kitchen, and a large great room. This two bedroom 2 bath home is perfect for families as the rooms are next to each other. 220 Bishop Landing offers a beautifully upgraded kitchen with quartz counter-tops, custom back splash and cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. The gorgeous hardwood floors, ultra-plush carpeting and designer paint bring a luxurious elegance to satisfy the most discerning tastes. Venture outside to the open balcony to read a book on warm spring day or just have nice conversation with friends and family to catch-up on the days past while watching a sunset. Feeds into award winning schools of the Irvine Unified School District: Eastwood Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School and Northwood High School. Live in Luxury!