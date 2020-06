22 Woodhaven Lane

Amenities

**NICE AREA! GOOD LOCATION! " SUPER CLEAN & MOVE-IN CONDITION". ** BEAUTIFUL HOUSE** IN THE 24 HOURS GUARD GATED "NORTHWOOD POINTE COMMUNITY". AWARDED 10/10 CANYON VIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL & NORTHWOOD HIGH SCHOOL. FULLY ENJOY THE AMAZING HOA FACILITIES & AMENITIES WHICH INCLUDE 2 SWIMMING CENTERS/POOLS, TENNIS COURT, SAND VOLLEYBALL, BASKETBALL COURT, BASEBALL & SOCCER, TAI CHI PAVILLION + PRIVATE PARK + CHILDREN'S PLAY AREA etc., GORGEOUS CORNER LOT WITH A VERY BIG SIDE YARD + 3 CAR GARAGE AND EXCELLENT DRIVE WAY! 4 SUITES PLUS A HUGE LOFT UPSTAIRS. CUSTOM WOOD & MARBLE FLOORING THROUGHT OUT THE 1ST FLOOR! 1 BEDROOM AND 1 BATH + 1 POWDER ROOM DOWNSTAIRS. UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND BUILT-IN APPLIANCES. WONDERFUL LIVING ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM! VERY SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSET/ BATH TUB/ SHOWER & HIS & HER'S DOUBLE SINK. CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTER, RESTAURANTS & FREEWAYS. ALL YOU NEED TO DO IS MOVE-IN AND ENJOY IT!