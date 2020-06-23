22 Silver Fir

Amenities

Inside YALE LOOP of Woodbridge on cul-de-sac. Walk to North Lake, schools and newly remodeled Woodbridge center of 30 millions. One Story, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and Two Car Garage with a Covered Patio. Granite Kitchen Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances and Sink. Tile Floor in Kitchen, eating area and both bathrooms. New Laminate Wood Flooring. New interior Paint. The formal Dining room has Oak Built-in shelves wall to ceiling cabinet with natural light from the atrium. Family Eating Area overlooks nice backyard. Sunken Fireplace area lined with built-in Benches for those quiet times. Woodbridge Village Association Amenities. Two lakes each with lagoons, pools, tennis courts, clubhouses and much more!