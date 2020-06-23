All apartments in Irvine
Location

22 Silver Fir, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Inside YALE LOOP of Woodbridge on cul-de-sac. Walk to North Lake, schools and newly remodeled Woodbridge center of 30 millions. One Story, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and Two Car Garage with a Covered Patio. Granite Kitchen Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances and Sink. Tile Floor in Kitchen, eating area and both bathrooms. New Laminate Wood Flooring. New interior Paint. The formal Dining room has Oak Built-in shelves wall to ceiling cabinet with natural light from the atrium. Family Eating Area overlooks nice backyard. Sunken Fireplace area lined with built-in Benches for those quiet times. Woodbridge Village Association Amenities. Two lakes each with lagoons, pools, tennis courts, clubhouses and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

