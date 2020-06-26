22 Santa Catalina Aisle

Amenities

Amazing fully renovated luxury home to appreciate it's beauty! Located in heart of Irvine in one of it's most desirable neighborhoods, The Prestigious Westpark!! WALKING DISTANCE to the Distinguished (Gold Ribbon) Plaza Vista School!!(Main Floor Bedroom and Bathroom)+ big loft! It is a corner lot house possessing great privacy with nice front yard landscaped area. Two attached garage plus one assigned parking space. Conveniently located in walking distance shopping ( Target, sprouts, Albertson ), parks, pools, and tennis court. Washer/Dryer refrigerator and dining table is included! Lots of upgrades: Marble Medallion at the front entry, custom made rod Iron staircase. The bedrooms have 1/2 inch Distressed walnut Engineered woods flooring, Upgraded Baseboards, Designer Chaparrol paints throughout, custom made Crown molding and plantation Shutters throughout the whole house, Custom made closet organizer, Completely remodeled backyard with built in BBQ, brand new refrigerator and side grill. Built in Fire pit, Custom made Entertainment center, Stained Cabinets, SS Appliances, Gourmet Kitchen, full backsplash, underlight cabinets, Recessed lightings throughout & much more. It is a must see!! Fantastic house in amazing location!