Last updated October 18 2019 at 12:12 AM

22 Santa Catalina Aisle

22 Santa Catalina Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

22 Santa Catalina Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Amazing fully renovated luxury home to appreciate it's beauty! Located in heart of Irvine in one of it's most desirable neighborhoods, The Prestigious Westpark!! WALKING DISTANCE to the Distinguished (Gold Ribbon) Plaza Vista School!!(Main Floor Bedroom and Bathroom)+ big loft! It is a corner lot house possessing great privacy with nice front yard landscaped area. Two attached garage plus one assigned parking space. Conveniently located in walking distance shopping ( Target, sprouts, Albertson ), parks, pools, and tennis court. Washer/Dryer refrigerator and dining table is included! Lots of upgrades: Marble Medallion at the front entry, custom made rod Iron staircase. The bedrooms have 1/2 inch Distressed walnut Engineered woods flooring, Upgraded Baseboards, Designer Chaparrol paints throughout, custom made Crown molding and plantation Shutters throughout the whole house, Custom made closet organizer, Completely remodeled backyard with built in BBQ, brand new refrigerator and side grill. Built in Fire pit, Custom made Entertainment center, Stained Cabinets, SS Appliances, Gourmet Kitchen, full backsplash, underlight cabinets, Recessed lightings throughout & much more. It is a must see!! Fantastic house in amazing location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Santa Catalina Aisle have any available units?
22 Santa Catalina Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 22 Santa Catalina Aisle have?
Some of 22 Santa Catalina Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Santa Catalina Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
22 Santa Catalina Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Santa Catalina Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 22 Santa Catalina Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 22 Santa Catalina Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 22 Santa Catalina Aisle offers parking.
Does 22 Santa Catalina Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Santa Catalina Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Santa Catalina Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 22 Santa Catalina Aisle has a pool.
Does 22 Santa Catalina Aisle have accessible units?
No, 22 Santa Catalina Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Santa Catalina Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Santa Catalina Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Santa Catalina Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Santa Catalina Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
