Location! Location! Location! Welcome to 22 prosa. The house is located in a quiet cul-de-sac of the community Northwood (Park Paseo) This 4 Large Bedrooms, 2.5 updated baths property has Tasteful newer UPGRADES gorgeous wood laminate flooring throughout downstairs, Double Oven and 5 Burner Gas Cook Top, Huge family Room has nice Fireplace. The kitchen has granite countertop, walk in Pantry and awesome breakfast nook has Large French Windows overlooking Backyard. Quiet Private Backyard has low maintenance landscaping with Artificial Grass, brick Patio & Cover. Easy access to community amenities which include pools, spa, tennis & volley ball courts & Club House w/ BBQ areas & Hicks Canyon Trail. Assigned Santiago Hills elementary school offering APPAS program of IUSD, and the award Northwood High school.