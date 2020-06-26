All apartments in Irvine
22 Prosa
22 Prosa

22 Prosa · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

22 Prosa, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Location! Location! Location! Welcome to 22 prosa. The house is located in a quiet cul-de-sac of the community Northwood (Park Paseo) This 4 Large Bedrooms, 2.5 updated baths property has Tasteful newer UPGRADES gorgeous wood laminate flooring throughout downstairs, Double Oven and 5 Burner Gas Cook Top, Huge family Room has nice Fireplace. The kitchen has granite countertop, walk in Pantry and awesome breakfast nook has Large French Windows overlooking Backyard. Quiet Private Backyard has low maintenance landscaping with Artificial Grass, brick Patio & Cover. Easy access to community amenities which include pools, spa, tennis & volley ball courts & Club House w/ BBQ areas & Hicks Canyon Trail. Assigned Santiago Hills elementary school offering APPAS program of IUSD, and the award Northwood High school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Prosa have any available units?
22 Prosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 22 Prosa have?
Some of 22 Prosa's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Prosa currently offering any rent specials?
22 Prosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Prosa pet-friendly?
No, 22 Prosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 22 Prosa offer parking?
No, 22 Prosa does not offer parking.
Does 22 Prosa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Prosa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Prosa have a pool?
Yes, 22 Prosa has a pool.
Does 22 Prosa have accessible units?
No, 22 Prosa does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Prosa have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Prosa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Prosa have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Prosa does not have units with air conditioning.
