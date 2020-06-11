All apartments in Irvine
22 Ovation

22 Ovation
Location

22 Ovation, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Desirable 2-story end unit in Stonegate's Santa Maria with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms & den. This home has a private gated entrance and courtyard. Downstairs entry is tiled with laundry area and direct access to attached 2-car garage. Remaining living space all upstairs. Master suite has a walk-in closet and master bath with a double vanity. Easy to entertain with its open kitchen which leads to a good-sized balcony. Kitchen has granite countertops, backsplash, stainless steel appliances and built-in microwave. Unit has high ceilings and large windows that offer a generous amount of natural lighting. Hardwood flooring, crown molding, recessed lighting and plantation shutters. Great Irvine schools and community amenities with shopping and restaurants close by. Must to see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Ovation have any available units?
22 Ovation doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 22 Ovation have?
Some of 22 Ovation's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Ovation currently offering any rent specials?
22 Ovation is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Ovation pet-friendly?
No, 22 Ovation is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 22 Ovation offer parking?
Yes, 22 Ovation offers parking.
Does 22 Ovation have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Ovation does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Ovation have a pool?
No, 22 Ovation does not have a pool.
Does 22 Ovation have accessible units?
No, 22 Ovation does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Ovation have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Ovation does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Ovation have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Ovation does not have units with air conditioning.
