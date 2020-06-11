22 Ovation

Amenities

Desirable 2-story end unit in Stonegate's Santa Maria with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms & den. This home has a private gated entrance and courtyard. Downstairs entry is tiled with laundry area and direct access to attached 2-car garage. Remaining living space all upstairs. Master suite has a walk-in closet and master bath with a double vanity. Easy to entertain with its open kitchen which leads to a good-sized balcony. Kitchen has granite countertops, backsplash, stainless steel appliances and built-in microwave. Unit has high ceilings and large windows that offer a generous amount of natural lighting. Hardwood flooring, crown molding, recessed lighting and plantation shutters. Great Irvine schools and community amenities with shopping and restaurants close by. Must to see!!