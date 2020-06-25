22 Lone Pine

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool tennis court volleyball court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful, single-level, Woodbridge Townhome in an ideal end-unit location of the community. This wonderful, 2-bedroom / 2- bathroom home is light and bright with private gated entry, direct access 2-car garage, fresh paint, new laminate flooring, private patio and open living/dining area. Enjoy resort-style living with all the wonderful amenities that Woodbridge offers, including numerous pools, spas, tennis and volleyball courts, parks and so much more. For added convenience, this property is close proximity to distinquished schooling, shopping, dining and freeways. Refrigerator and washer/dryer included.