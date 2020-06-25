All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 22 Lone Pine.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
22 Lone Pine
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:35 AM

22 Lone Pine

22 Lone Pne · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

22 Lone Pne, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful, single-level, Woodbridge Townhome in an ideal end-unit location of the community. This wonderful, 2-bedroom / 2- bathroom home is light and bright with private gated entry, direct access 2-car garage, fresh paint, new laminate flooring, private patio and open living/dining area. Enjoy resort-style living with all the wonderful amenities that Woodbridge offers, including numerous pools, spas, tennis and volleyball courts, parks and so much more. For added convenience, this property is close proximity to distinquished schooling, shopping, dining and freeways. Refrigerator and washer/dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Lone Pine have any available units?
22 Lone Pine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 22 Lone Pine have?
Some of 22 Lone Pine's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Lone Pine currently offering any rent specials?
22 Lone Pine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Lone Pine pet-friendly?
No, 22 Lone Pine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 22 Lone Pine offer parking?
Yes, 22 Lone Pine offers parking.
Does 22 Lone Pine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Lone Pine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Lone Pine have a pool?
Yes, 22 Lone Pine has a pool.
Does 22 Lone Pine have accessible units?
No, 22 Lone Pine does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Lone Pine have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Lone Pine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Lone Pine have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Lone Pine does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology