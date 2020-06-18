All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22 Kempton

22 Kempton · No Longer Available
Location

22 Kempton, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
garage
Stonegate Condo for rent. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator included. 2 car garage attached downstairs. Upper corner unit with high ceilings and open kitchen to the great room which leads to patio area. Kitchen is like new with stainless steel appliances. Walk in closet in the master bedroom. The secondary bedroom could be considered a second master (is very spacious and has its own bathroom). Community amenities include parks, pools, and gardens, tot lots. Good schools and close to Woodbury Town Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Kempton have any available units?
22 Kempton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 22 Kempton have?
Some of 22 Kempton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Kempton currently offering any rent specials?
22 Kempton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Kempton pet-friendly?
No, 22 Kempton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 22 Kempton offer parking?
Yes, 22 Kempton does offer parking.
Does 22 Kempton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Kempton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Kempton have a pool?
Yes, 22 Kempton has a pool.
Does 22 Kempton have accessible units?
No, 22 Kempton does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Kempton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Kempton has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Kempton have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Kempton does not have units with air conditioning.
