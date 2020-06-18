22 Kempton

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool garage

Stonegate Condo for rent. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator included. 2 car garage attached downstairs. Upper corner unit with high ceilings and open kitchen to the great room which leads to patio area. Kitchen is like new with stainless steel appliances. Walk in closet in the master bedroom. The secondary bedroom could be considered a second master (is very spacious and has its own bathroom). Community amenities include parks, pools, and gardens, tot lots. Good schools and close to Woodbury Town Center.