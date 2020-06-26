22 blue summit

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse courtyard gym playground pool garage media room

This house is just finishing up from renovation, available for rent right now. The property is close to new condition! New carpet, new paint job, new shutters for the French doors, newly polished wooden floors on the first floor, new dishwasher, new smoke detectors, new filters for A/C etc. This spacious house has a total of 4 bedrooms and bones room with office area, each bedroom with their own private bathroom. On the first floor there is a very functional Junior Master Suite, ideal for guests or extended family. Second floor features a luxurious master bedroom with retreat room, walk-in showers plus a Jacuzzi tub. big WIC.Custom build-in cabinets can be found throughout the house. A total of three fire places, one in the family room,one in the living room and another in the master bedroom. Additionally, this property features a new central vacuum system for your cleaning convenience. Alarm system, radio system for inside and outdoor. Three car garage with built-in cabinets against the wall. The property is located in a cul-de-sac, offers fully privacy, peace and quiet.Extra long driveway leading up to the garages and it's covered with a beautiful patio. Three water fountains around the courtyard and the back, landscaped outdoor Kitchen area perfect for relaxing and entertainment. HOA has provided an exclusive clubhouse,facilities including a junior Olympic sized swimming Pool and an adult pool, multiple Jacuzzi,a fitness center,a movie theatre, parks and Playgrounds...