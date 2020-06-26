All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 1 2019

22 blue summit

22 Blue Summit · No Longer Available
Location

22 Blue Summit, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
playground
pool
garage
media room
This house is just finishing up from renovation, available for rent right now. The property is close to new condition! New carpet, new paint job, new shutters for the French doors, newly polished wooden floors on the first floor, new dishwasher, new smoke detectors, new filters for A/C etc. This spacious house has a total of 4 bedrooms and bones room with office area, each bedroom with their own private bathroom. On the first floor there is a very functional Junior Master Suite, ideal for guests or extended family. Second floor features a luxurious master bedroom with retreat room, walk-in showers plus a Jacuzzi tub. big WIC.Custom build-in cabinets can be found throughout the house. A total of three fire places, one in the family room,one in the living room and another in the master bedroom. Additionally, this property features a new central vacuum system for your cleaning convenience. Alarm system, radio system for inside and outdoor. Three car garage with built-in cabinets against the wall. The property is located in a cul-de-sac, offers fully privacy, peace and quiet.Extra long driveway leading up to the garages and it's covered with a beautiful patio. Three water fountains around the courtyard and the back, landscaped outdoor Kitchen area perfect for relaxing and entertainment. HOA has provided an exclusive clubhouse,facilities including a junior Olympic sized swimming Pool and an adult pool, multiple Jacuzzi,a fitness center,a movie theatre, parks and Playgrounds...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 blue summit have any available units?
22 blue summit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 22 blue summit have?
Some of 22 blue summit's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 blue summit currently offering any rent specials?
22 blue summit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 blue summit pet-friendly?
No, 22 blue summit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 22 blue summit offer parking?
Yes, 22 blue summit offers parking.
Does 22 blue summit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 blue summit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 blue summit have a pool?
Yes, 22 blue summit has a pool.
Does 22 blue summit have accessible units?
No, 22 blue summit does not have accessible units.
Does 22 blue summit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 blue summit has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 blue summit have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22 blue summit has units with air conditioning.
